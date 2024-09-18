order up
Retro-styled Austin burger joint serves up third Houston location
Houston may not currently be home to any locations of P. Terry’s, but that’s going to change very soon. Reports have already circulated that the Austin-based, retro-inspired fast food joint has plans for at least two locations — one in Richmond and another in Spring.
Add Cypress to the growing list.
P. Terry’s is the latest restaurant to sign on to Village Green at Bridgeland Central. Slated to open in the summer or fall of 2025, the restaurant will feature both indoor and outdoor seating as well as a double drive-thru.
The Bridgeland location will feature a double drive-thru.Courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Founded in 2005, P. Terry’s has built a devoted following for its burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, and milkshakes. The restaurant is known for its high quality ingredients such as hormone-free Black Angus beef, Idaho potatoes, and cage-free eggs.
“Bridgeland’s dynamic growth, family-friendly atmosphere, and dedication to quality make it an excellent match for our expansion,” P. Terry’s group vice president Monty Montgomery said in a statement. “We take pride in creating an experience that delights all our guests and delivers high-quality ingredients at an affordable price.”
It joins a host of other restaurants, including Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, Crust Pizza Co., and Jonathan’s the Rub in the 70-acre mixed-use development that’s within the 925-acre Bridgeland Central district. A new, 100,000-square-foot H-E-B will anchor the development when it opens this fall.
“Bridgeland Central continues to attract interest from a wide range of restaurants, boutiques, and other service-based establishments like P. Terry’s that recognize the value of being part of our growing community,” said Howard Hughes Holdings executive John Saxon added.