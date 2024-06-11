tail wags montrose
Kin Dee owner opens new fast casual Thai restaurnt in Montrose
Montrose’s newest Thai restaurant has opened its doors. Thai Tail has begun its soft opened ahead of a grand opening on June 20.
Located in the former La Fendee space at 1402 Westheimer, Thai Tail is the latest project from restaurateur Lukkaew Srasrisuwan. It combines elements of M Express Thai Kitchen, a short-lived ghost kitchen devoted to Thai-inspired takes on American street food, and Kin Dee, a popular restaurant in the Heights known for dishes such as Thai Flower Dumplings and “Money Bags,” deep-fried chicken and shrimp dumplings. The restaurant will also serve Thai-inspired cocktails.
Thai Tail has a diverse menu that contains both traditional Thai dishes such as drunken noodles and pad Thai as well as fusion-inspired fare such as:
- Crispy Wonton Pad Thai, crunchy pork and shrimp wontons with sweet and tangy pad Thai sauce
- Shrimp Nuggets served with sweet plum sauce
- Beef Drunken Chili with spinach tortilla chips
- Panang Chicken Club Sandwich with chicken breast, fresh lettuce, and Panang curry sauce
- Green Curry Pork Burger made with ground pork and topped with Thai green curry.
Cocktail options include The Beach, a frozen daiquiri made with rum, coconut, and jasmine, and the Thaigerita, which adds tropical fruits to a traditional margarita.
The intimate, 1,200-square foot restaurant seats 24 in the dining room and 36 on its patio. It opens daily at 11 am and stays open until 2:30 am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
"Montrose is one of the most walkable parts of Houston, and Thai Tail is excited to part of such a vibrant neighborhood,” Srasrisuwan said in a statement. “Our menu will appear to all guests seeking an authentic and approachable menu celebrating Thai flavors at reasonable price points.”
MaKiin Concepts, Srasrisuwan’s hospitality group, has been growing steadily since she opened Kin Dee in 2020. Last fall, she opened MaKiin, her most ambitious project to date. Located in the Hanover River Oaks luxury high-rise, the restaurant serves Thai-inspired dishes made with luxurious ingredients such as wagyu beef and lobster. It also offers a luxurious environment, a high level of service with tableside presentations, and live music.