Locally Minded
Convivial Canadian sports bar sets opening date for new Woodlands pub
A growing sports bar and restaurant chain will soon make its Houston-area debut. Local Public Eatery will open at Market Street in The Woodlands on August 21.
Located in the former La Madeleine space (9595 Six Pines Dr., Ste 200), Local Public Eatery is owned by the same Canada-based hospitality group behind Joey Uptown, the casual, globally-inspired restaurant that opened at the Galleria in 2021. Founded in 2009, Local Public Eatery has 16 locations across Canada and two in America — one in Seattle and another in Dallas that opened last year.
"We're beyond excited to join The Woodlands community and bring the Local Public Eatery experience to our new neighbors," regional chef Oliver Lewis said in a statement. "Our team has fallen in love with this neighborhood, and we can't wait to create unexpectedly memorable experiences and new opportunities for the people of The Woodlands."
Known for its convivial atmosphere, Local Public Eatery serves what could broadly be considered modern comfort food. The menu includes everything from wings and nachos to burgers, steaks, a poke bowl, and thin crust pizzas. Weekend brunch includes a Dutch baby pancake, pork hash, and eggs Benedict.
LPE’s extensive beverage offerings start with draft beers. It also serves a range of cocktails, including a few different margaritas, along with highballs, martinis, and more. Wines and non-alcoholic options are also available.
Renovations to the 5,100-square-foot interior include Texas pine walls, vintage lighting, and “cozy area rugs,” according to a release. The 2,000-square-foot patio will feature a retractable roof with heaters and fans to keep it comfortable all year long. Flatscreen TVs are installed throughout the restaurant to allow fans to keep up with their favorite teams.
Prior to the opening, LPE intends to hire more than 100 people in all positions, including managers, cooks, servers, and more. A hiring event will be held at The Woodlands Mall on July 26 from 11 am-7 pm at stall 6520 near Kokee Tea. More information on the available positions is available here.