Cool Canadian-based restaurant heads to Galleria with large patio and 'living ceiling'

The Galleria's new casual dining option debuts later this month. Joey Uptown will open July 28.

Located in the former Yauatcha space in the Galleria's jewel box building, Joey will offer approximately 8,500 square feet of interior seating and an 1,800-square-foot patio. The space has been completely renovated with design elements such as textured concrete, brushed brass, terrazzo, and leather. Artwork by Texas artist Jon Flaming and portraits by visual artist Julian Opie adorn the walls.

Outside, a retractable roof gives the patio all weather utility, while greenery throughout — including a "living ceiling" — provides an appropriately lush setting.

Based in Canada, Joey's menu offers a mix of classic American fare and globally inspired dishes. Menu items include roasted corn guacamole, seared salmon sushi, and steak and crispy mash. Look for familiar fare like burgers and salads, too.

The cocktail program starts with Joey Supers, signature highballs with a citrus slush, alongside seasonal specials made with watermelon. For the first time, Joey will offer its take on the Texas favorite Ranch Water.

Joey has locations across Canada as well as in the Los Angeles and Seattle areas. Houston will be its first American location east of the Rocky Mountains.

"We’re thrilled to expand down South with the addition of Joey Uptown to our collection of restaurants,” said Layne Krienke, president of the Joey Restaurant Group, in a statement. “Texas and Joey hospitality go hand-in-hand, as we have both garnered a reputation for genuine warmth and care. We recognized Houston’s passionate foodie scene and are honored to be a part of this restaurant community.”