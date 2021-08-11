Hungry's owners cultivate a new, plant-based restaurant in Memorial

Memorial will soon be home to a new, plant-based restaurant. Slated to open in September, Heartbeet is the latest project from the team behind Hungry's, the popular Mediterranean restaurant with locations in Rice Village and Memorial.

Plant-based dishes have always been a part of the Hungry's menu, but Heartbeet expands on those offerings by giving them a dedicated home. Look for dishes such as a take on Hungry's popular gyros made with seitan, chickpea penne and wild mushroom pasta, and a take on ceviche made without animal protein. Designed to be family friendly, Heartbeet will offer a kid's menu with dishes such as falafel fingers and mac and cheese made with cashew cheese.

“It started with our plant-based daily special, then we added brunch items, and we received a lot of positive feedback from our customers — including more kid-friendly options,” executive chef Sue Nowamooz said in a statement.

Heartbeet. will occupy the former NextDoor Bar & Lounge space next to Hungry's (14714 Memorial Dr.) with design elements by Erin Hicks (Arthur Ave., Mina Ristorante) and a mural by local artist Shelbi Nicole. The restaurant is also described as a passion project for Hungry's long time owners, who have embraced plant-based diets, according to a release.

In addition to a new menu format, Heartbeet will also provide an opportunity for the next generation of Hungry's ownership to assert itself. The company recently promoted Nousha Nowamooz, daughter of chef Sue Nowamooz and co-owner Ashkan Nowamooz, to be vice president of development for Hungry’s Concepts. Nousha, who holds a master's degree in hospitality management from the University of Houston, has been working behind the scenes for Hungry's on menu development and other tasks.

“Overall, we’re expanding on the health and wellness we receive from nature and really capitalizing on feeding your body nutritional food," Nousha Nowamooz added. "Eat more plants. That’s what we believe.”