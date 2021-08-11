Hungry's owners cultivate a new, plant-based restaurant in Memorial

Memorial will soon be home to a new, plant-based restaurant. Slated to open in September, Heartbeet is the latest project from the team behind Hungry's, the popular Mediterranean restaurant with locations in Rice Village and Memorial.
Plant-based dishes have always been a part of the Hungry's menu, but Heartbeet expands on those offerings by giving them a dedicated home. Look for dishes such as a take on Hungry's popular gyros made with seitan, chickpea penne and wild mushroom pasta, and a take on ceviche made without animal protein. Designed to be family friendly, Heartbeet will offer a kid's menu with dishes such as falafel fingers and mac and cheese made with cashew cheese.
“It started with our plant-based daily special, then we added brunch items, and we received a lot of positive feedback from our customers — including more kid-friendly options,” executive chef Sue Nowamooz said in a statement.
Heartbeet. will occupy the former NextDoor Bar & Lounge space next to Hungry's (14714 Memorial Dr.) with design elements by Erin Hicks (Arthur Ave., Mina Ristorante) and a mural by local artist Shelbi Nicole. The restaurant is also described as a passion project for Hungry's long time owners, who have embraced plant-based diets, according to a release.
“Overall, we’re expanding on the health and wellness we receive from nature and really capitalizing on feeding your body nutritional food," Nousha Nowamooz added. "Eat more plants. That’s what we believe.”