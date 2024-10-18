Osaka comes to Houston
Japan-inspired dining alley to revitalize downtown Houston development
A new dining destination is coming to downtown Houston with the reimagining of GreenStreet, the four-block mixed-use district, by real estate company Rebees. By next summer, GreenStreet will boast a vibrant pedestrian alleyway packed with food and drink experiences, thanks to the creative vision of Matt Ragan, Rebees’ director of repositionings.
“With Rebees, our goal is to not make places,” Ragan tells CultureMap. “We want to make (properties) as unique and singular to their community as possible.”
Initially designed as an outdoor mall, the three-story, 611,000-square-foot property never reached its full potential. Currently, GreenStreet is best known for housing Houston’s House of Blues and The Laura Hotel.
Under Rebees' management, the top two floors of GreenStreet have been converted into creative office spaces, clearing the way for an ambitious new chapter for its inward-facing retail area.
For this particular challenge, Ragan was inspired by the first time he walked down the quaint, calm streets of Osaka, Japan, before turning into an alleyway to discover the city’s vibrant, energetic side.
This rendering demonstrates how Rebeees' aims to reimagine GreenStreet's retail space into a dining "alleyway."Courtesy of RIOS
“It’s where all of the cool, fun things are,” he says. “The best restaurants, food stalls, coffee shops, the best music venues. it's just so high energy and dynamic and stimulating.”
He aspires to bring a slice of that experience to Houston, creating a pedestrian “alleyway” at GreenStreet lined with restaurants, bars, and bold, eye-catching signage.
“It fits the DNA of Houston, but there’s nothing like that in Houston,” Ragan says. “Enough urban grit to feel authentic but it still feels safe.”
While efforts to secure restaurant and bar tenants are in the early stages, Ragan is optimistic that Rebees’ strong reputation among local restaurateurs and bar owners will help attract the right vendors. The company is being selective, approaching only those they feel align with Rebees’ goal for GreenStreet.
The plan for the first phase includes securing five to six vendors, with Ragan expressing particular interest in cocktail bars, happy hour spots, and pizza joints. He’s also excited about possibly adding sushi, izakaya, or regional Asian cuisines, like Thai or Cantonese, to the mix.
“Regional ethnic cuisine is going to be important,” he says. “Stuff that’s reflective of the Houston dining scene. We'd love it to be just a little microcosm of Houston, what's all cool and fun and unique about Houston.”
The eclectic food and drink options are expected to benefit office tenants during the day as well as after-hours visitors.
“That collection of concepts is just as valuable to the daytime user as it is to the nighttime user,” Ragan says.
GreenStreet will stay true to its name with a focus on sustainability. Rooftop solar panels will adorn all four city blocks of the development to establish itself as downtown’s most sustainable Class-A office environment, aiming for net carbon neutrality.
“Layering landscape screens, bold signage, and storefront interventions, the design embraces Houston’s eclectic spirit,” Mark Motonaga, RIOS creative director and partner, said in a statement. “The future of GreenStreet will breathe new life into the downtown experience and set the stage for Houston’s continued evolution."
Phase one construction is set to begin early next year, with a completion date of mid-to-late summer 2025. Rebees will lead GreenStreet’s property management, retail leasing, marketing, and events, while Transwestern Real Estate Services will serve as the partner for office leasing. Design collective RIOS is guiding the architecture and experience design of the project.
Co-headquartered in Houston and Dallas, Rebees is also the force behind other high-profile projects like Autry Park and the repositioning of Sugar Land Town Square.