Sugar Land paints the town (square) in vibrant new outdoor festival

As locals are aware, Sugar Land’s Town Square is in the midst of a vibrant transformation, with new dining and entertainment additions popping up to serve the masses.

To celebrate the new options, the square will host Kaleidoscope, a new, free festival, on Saturday, April 23 from 6 pm-9 pm.

The outdoor fun features headliner The Polyphonic Spree, the Dallas-based, choral symphonic pop rock band, who will rock out their signature, one-of-a-kind, theatrical performance.

Speaking of performances, fans can delight in a high-flying, acrobatic show courtesy of dazzling troupe Cirque Berzerk. Attendees can also check out street performers, interactive and collaborative art exhibits, and drinks and bites from favorite Town Square restaurants, both old and new, per a press release.

Guests can also catch the grand opening of Department of Wonder, the new immersive, adventure/quest where participants wield light-gathering lanterns and are tasked with unraveling stories and solving puzzles amidst a fantastical universe of interactive experiences and colorful characters.

As for eats, featured Town Square restaurants included in the festival include B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, German Donor Kebab, and Williams Barbecue & Blues. Other options include beverages and bites from square favorites such as Japaneiro's, Jupiter, Kilwin's, State Fare, and The Sweet Boutique.

“Kaleidoscope is a celebration for the Sugar Land community,” said Matt Ragan of Rebees, in a statement. “We encourage everyone to bring their friends and family out to experience an inspiring evening of great music, food, and performances.”

Kaleidoscope runs at Sugar Land Town Square, 2180 Lone Star Dr. on Saturday, April 23 from 6 pm-9 pm. Free.