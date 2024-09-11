Explore Emberly
The shops, eateries + more surrounding Emberly near Sugar Land
Just southwest of Houston, in flourishing Fort Bend County, is a new master-planned community that prioritizes fun both in and out of the neighborhood.
Emberly offers homes beginning in the $200s, along with a future amenity village that will include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, waterpark/splash pad, playground, dog park, and pickleball courts.
The full-time Lifestyle Director also plans year-round resident activities like happy hours, community picnics, social club meet-ups, and holiday events that span Santa, the Easter Bunny, Fourth of July, and more.
You may never want to leave the neighborhood, but you'll also be pleased to know that Emberly is surrounded by tons of options for eating, drinking, entertainment, and nature. Here's what's close by:
Food + drink
Seek out comfort food at Cracker Barrel, spice up Taco Tuesday at Gringo's, or head to Sugar Land Town Square, where a plethora of cuisine choices await.
From B.B. Italia to Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe, the Toasted Yolk Cafe to Jimmy John's, and Flying Saucer to Jupiter Pizza & Waffle Co., there's a plate for every palate.
For groceries, pick up your ingredients and everyday essentials at H-E-B, Costco, Walmart, or Kroger.
Fun + games
Get your concert fix at Smart Financial Centre or take the whole family out to the ballgame and cheer on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Constellation Field.
From September 27-October 6, 2024, get nostalgic at the Fort Bend County Fair in nearby Rosenberg, a city which is also home to Seabourne Creek Sports Complex & Nature Park.
Explore the county's history at Fort Bend Museum and (mentally) travel to far-flung places courtesy of the Fort Bend County Library.
For more time outdoors, spend a morning or afternoon at George Park and Brazos River Park.
Shopping + schools
In addition to the aforementioned Sugar Land Town Square, shopping galore can be found at Brazos Town Center and First Colony Mall.
Standalone specialty stores including Academy, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Home Depot, Lowe's, and PetCo are also nearby.
The innovative Lamar Consolidated ISD includes Beasley Elementary, Navarro Middle School, George Junior High School, Wright Junior High School, Randle High School, and Terry High School.
For continuing education, choices include Wharton County Junior College, Texas State Technical College, and UH Sugar Land.
