green machine
James Beard-winning chef opens 26-seat new restaurant in the Heights
An intimate new restaurant with a James Beard Award-winning chef is coming to the Heights. The Green Room will open for dinner on Thursday, March 5.
Located within the same building as Heights & Co. (1343 Yale St.), the Green Room is a 26-seat, fine dining restaurant with a European-inspired menu. Part of Doke Concepts (Heights & Co., Lazy Lane), the restaurant is led by chef-partner Daniel Davidson and chef de cuisine Tom Cunanan, who won Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic in the 2019 James Beard Awards for Bad Saint, a pioneering Filipino restaurant in Washington, D.C. Sous chef Skyler Bancroft comes to the Green Room from Bludorn Hospitality.
“We’ve always believed Houston deserves experiences that feel exciting but never intimidating,” co-owner Brian Doke said in a statement. “With The Green Room, we set out to create something ambitious yet approachable, where the food is elevated, the wine over delivers and hospitality feels personal from the moment you walk in.”
The menu includes the chefs’ takes on staples of contemporary fine dining, such as scallop crudo, sliced hamachi, crispy duck, and roast chicken with salsa verde. Other dishes include salmon en croute, smoked bucatini with shrimp, and an heirloom tomato tarte tatin.
In addition to its a la carte menu, the Green Room will offer a five-course Chef’s Dinner Party Menu that will include dishes not on the regular menu and a glass of wine or a cocktail. Both menus are expected to change monthly.
The wine list will include both grower champagne and certified organic producers, most of which will be priced at $100 per less or bottle. A separate Cellar Series will feature premium by-the-glass options. They’ll be joined by a range of classic cocktails.
“It’s no secret that Houstonians are looking for new experiences when dining out,” the restaurant’s partners added. “We’re trying to meet them where they are, where the experience feels curated without being pretentious and elevated without losing warmth.”
In November, Doke and Davidson opened Lazy Lane in Garden Oaks. The neighborhood restaurant serves steak, pizza, pasta, and more.