New Heights patio bar boasts dog-friendly deck, elevated eats, and specialty sips

The Heights will soon welcome a new destination for outdoor drinking and dining. Heights & Co. Patio & Cocktail Bar will open to the public on Thursday, May 5.

Located in the former Taqo Mexican Kitchen space at the corner of Yale Street and 14th Street, the new bar comes from proprietor Brian Doke, who operates Savoir and Patton's, two restaurants that are directly across the street from Heights & Co. Intended as a neighborhood hangout spot, Heights & Co. will be considerably more casual than either of its sister concepts, which are a wine-driven, European-inspired restaurant in Savoir and an intimate, speakeasy-style steakhouse in Patton's.

“Heights & Co. is conceptualized to be a casual gathering spot for Houstonians near and far that provides guests with genuine service, delicious food, and high quality craft cocktails despite the laid-back ambiance,” Doke said in a statement. “My goal is for Heights & Co. to add to the neighborhood’s robust array of food and beverage offerings and for it to serve as a place where Heights residents, Houstonians from other parts of the city, and visitors from out of town can gather together and enjoy well-made food and drinks in a fun, neighborhood bar atmosphere.”

As its name implies, Heights & Co. aims to offer a first-rate outdoor experience. The dog-friendly, 100-seat patio features shade from a pergola, large trees, and umbrellas. Inside, diners will find seven plush booths and a 10-seat bar.

Executive chef Eric Johnson, who serves in the same capacity at both Savoir and Patton's, has created a menu of elevated bar fare that includes queso, spinach and artichoke dip, and corn and sweet potato hush puppies with dill aioli. Larger entrees include a brisket grilled cheese, steak frites, pork schnitzel, and the decadent-looking Bordelaise Burger pictured above. A separate brunch menu will follow in the weeks to come.

Veterans from bars such as Tongue-cut Sparrow and the Pastry War contributed to the cocktail program. Look for sips like the Salted Watermelon (rum, salted watermelon, lime); The Spritz (sparkling rosé, aperol, and Topo Chico); and the Olympians Delight (rum, strawberry, lime, coconut, and rosemary). In addition, the bar plans to serve its take on popular classics such as the Ranchwater, gin and tonic, and the supremely trendy espresso martini.

Heights & Co. will open at 3 pm during the week and noon Friday through Sunday. A schedule for live music performances will be announced soon.