Family-friendly Houston restaurant picks Missouri City for 6th location
A family-friendly Houston restaurant will soon its sixth location. Local Table is expected to open in Missouri City in January.
Located at 3434 FM 1092 Road, the new Local Table will occupy approximately 6,700 square feet. It will feature a semi-private dining room, an outdoor patio, and a mural by Houston artist Shelbi Nicole
First opened in 2016, the restaurant builds on the legacy of Hungry's, the popular Mediterranean cafe that has two Houston-area locations (with a third on the way this spring). Shervin Sharifi and Neima Sharifi, who are nephews of Hungry's founder Fred Sharifi, partnered with Hungry's co-owner Ashkan Nowamooz and his brothers Arash and Alex. Additionally, Sue Nowamooz, Ashkan's wife, serves as executive chef for both Hungry's and Local Table.
“Every Local Table location is born from the community around it — our guests shape who we are. We’re honored to create spaces where neighbors can gather, share meals, and feel at home,” Shervin Sharifi said in a statement. “Missouri City has already shown us so much warmth, and we can’t wait to become part of the fabric of this community.”
Similar to Hungry’s, many dishes include Mediterranean-inspired elements such as a gyro pita, a kebab plate, and hummus. Other selections — including chicken fried chicken, a bacon cheeseburger, and a Philly cheesesteak — take their inspiration from traditional Southern or classic American fare. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan items appear throughout the menu. Weekend brunch features three-egg omelets, chicken and waffles, croissant French toast, and more.
Weekly specials includes kids eats free on Monday, $5 margaritas on Tuesday, half-off bottles of wine on Wednesday, and “Board and Bottle Thursday,” that offers a pizza and bottle of wine for $40. Meals are available for both dine-in and Local Table’s in-house delivery service.
“Local Table is dedicated to providing families in the Greater Houston area with access to quality dining in a welcoming, family-friendly setting,” Sharifi added. “Expanding our footprint to Missouri City is a perfect next step for us, and we’re thrilled to become part of this community.”