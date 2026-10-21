meet the new boss
Louisiana-born Houston chef assumes ownership of Greenway Plaza Creole eatery
Since it opened in 2018, Eunice has been drawing crowds for its Louisiana-inspired cuisine, serene setting, and the warm hospitality led by chef Drake Leonards. As he celebrates Eunice’s eighth anniversary this month, Leonards has added “owner” to his title.
Recently, Leonards purchased Eunice from New Orleans-based BRG Hospitality. The transaction cements Leonards’ status with the upscale Creole eatery, which he opened after working at restaurants such as Cafe Boulud in New York City and Restaurant August in New Orleans.
“If people assumed Eunice was already mine, I take that as a compliment,” Leonards said in a statement. “I've poured my heart into this restaurant since the beginning. Now I have the opportunity to continue building on what we've created while evolving the experience for the next generation of guests.”
Indeed, much of what diners know and like about Eunice won’t change. It will still serve its daily lunch specials; an appealing happy hour with deals such as $2 raw oysters, $9 bar bites, and $8 cocktails; and a wide-ranging menu that includes signatures such as smoked chicken and sausage gumbo, shrimp etouffee, and roasted duck with red curry and sesame. Its burger that’s ground in-house is another customer favorite.
“Louisiana will always be home. You never lose that,” Leonards said. “But Houston is where my family lives now, and owning Eunice lets me keep that Louisiana spirit alive in the city that took us in.”
BRG Hospitality is the New Orleans-based group behind Restaurant August, the Michelin-recommended fine dining restaurant founded by chef John Besh, Israeli-inspired restaurant Shaya, Pizza Domenica, Willa Jean bakery, and others. Eunice was its only Texas concept.
For Leonards, assuming ownership of Eunice allows him to continue evolving the restaurant so suit shifting tastes. It also opens up the potential for more concepts of his own.
“I believe in what we built here and I want to grow the business and the brand,” Leonards said. “A lot has changed since we opened. Houston has evolved, the food scene has evolved, and so has the dining palate. We want to evolve along with it while maintaining the standards and hospitality that guests expect from us.”