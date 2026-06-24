not so common
Growing Houston cafe's new location bakes up comfort and convenience
Houstonians had two options when deciding which Common Bond location to visit — either a sit-down Bistro location with a full menu or an On-The-Go store with a quick service menu and a drive-through lane. Now, the company is offering one location where diners don’t have to choose.
At its recently-opened Spring location (21620 Kuykendahl Road), Common Bond has combined both its Bistro and On-The-Go models into one convenient outpost. Those who choose to dine-in will find a 78-seat interior and a 32-seat patio. Customers who need something more quickly may use the drive-through to order from a menu of sandwiches, cookies, pastries, coffees, and more.
The new store is Common Bond’s second Spring location, joining a Bistro location in City Place that opened in 2020.
Another way this location gives its customers more choices is by serving both its breakfast and lunch menu all day. That includes dishes such as lemon-stuffed French toast, shrimp and grits, steak and eggs, and the fan-favorite Nashville hot chicken sandwich.
Of course, the cafe is also known for its extensive selection of pastries, sweets, and other baked goods. Signature items include croissants, kouign amann, chocolate chip cookies, and the espresso martini entremet. A rotating selection of features incorporate seasonal fruits and pay tribute to holidays.
Customers who join the restaurant’s loyalty rewards program get access to a number of discounts, including $10.99 flatbreads on Tuesday, 50 percent off loaves of bread on Wednesday, $1 mimosas on Thursday, and $3.99 kids’ meals on Sunday (with minimum $13.99 purchase).
As part of its grand opening celebrations, kids eat for free with an adult purchase of $14 or more through July 1 (limit one free meal per adult purchase).
Common Bond opens daily at 7 am.