This Week's Hot Headlines
Houston ranked as America's No. 2 least safe city and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, from a very poor safety ranking to a sad restaurant closure. Plus, a vintage car dealer cruises into town. Read on for our hottest headlines, then plan your weekend right here.
1. New study ranks Houston as America's No. 2 least safe city. A new study contains bad news for Houston. SmartAsset has ranked the Bayou City as the second-least safe big city in the U.S. Only Memphis ranked worse.
2. Houston restaurant touched by tragedy will close after 2 years in Montrose. A Houston restaurant at the center of a recent tragedy has served its final meal. Traveler’s Cart closed after service on Friday, July 31.
3. Houston documentary maker helps correct biased Texas historical marker. One documentary has helped tell the truth about the Texas Gulf Coast's long-disparaged Karankawa people.
3. Classic car dealer rolls into Houston with massive Katy facility. Classic car enthusiasts will soon have a new place to shop for vintage rides. Streetside Classics, a vintage car dealer with six locations nationwide, will open its seventh in Katy later this year.
Streetside's Katy location will be similar to its store in Fort Worth. Courtesy of Streetside Classics
5. Austin restaurant known for khachapuri sets sail for Houston. An Austin restaurant that serves cuisine from the country of Georgia is coming to Houston. Bread Boat has claimed the former Collina’s Italian Cafe space for a restaurant that’s expected to open in September.