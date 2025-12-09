stay trill
Third location of Bun B's smash hit smash burger joint sets opening date
One of Houston’s most celebrated burger joints has arrived in Fort Bend County. Trill Burgers will open its new Missouri City location this Wednesday, December 10.
Located at 20220 Fort Bend Pkwy, the new Trill Burgers joins the restaurant’s existing outposts on Shepherd Dr. and in Spring. A fourth location will open next year near the intersection of Westheimer Rd. and Hillcroft Dr.
The 2,800-square-foot restaurant sports the brand’s familiar yellow-and-black color scheme. A custom mural by Houston artist Jeks One pays homage to Houston rapper Z-Ro, known for his song “Mo City Don.” It will seat 92 people and also offer a drive-thru lane for speedy to-go ordering.
“This part of Houston is near and dear to me, so bringing our hometown restaurant to such a special place means more than I could ever say,” co-founder Bun B said in a statement. “The Trill Burgers team loves the city of Houston, and we are incredibly grateful for each and every opportunity we get to bring our burgers to more members of our community. I hope to see everyone at Trill Burgers Missouri City soon.”
Available as either a beef or vegan patty, Trill Burgers serves a classic smash burger that’s topped with cheese, pickles, onions, and Trill sauce, a tangy, Thousand Island-style dressing that ties it all together. The combination has been a hit, earning a prize on Good Morning America even before the restaurant opened and drawing a steady stream of celebrities such as Drake, Mike Tyson, and Texans legend Andre Johnson.
The new Trill Burgers will also serve Trill Lemonade. First introduced at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the lemonade will be served as classic, strawberry, and mixed with iced tea in an Arnold Palmer.
First introduced at the 2021 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, Trill Burgers is owned by Houston hip-hop legend Bun B in partnership with publicist Nick Scurfield and California restaurateur Andy Nguyen. It opened its first brick and mortar location in June 2023. It also operates concession stands at NRG Stadium, Shell Energy Stadium, and TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston.
A grand opening celebration for the Missouri City location is scheduled for January 7, 2026. Press materials promise “special menu surprises.”
Trill Burgers opens daily at 11 am.