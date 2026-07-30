bet on black's
Michelin-recognized Texas barbecue chain fires up Houston opening date
The restaurant Texas Monthly calls “most impressive barbecue chain in Texas” is almost ready to make its debut. Terry Black’s Barbecue will open on Tuesday, August 18.
Located in the Heights at 1329 N. Shepherd, Terry Black’s replaced a former car dealership with a massive barbecue joint that will be open daily for lunch and dinner. Founded in 2014 by siblings Christina, Mike, and Mark Black, Terry Black’s has grown from its original Austin location to nine stores. It earned a honorable mention on Texas Monthly’s list of the state’s 50 best barbecue joints and a Recommended designation from the Michelin Guide.
"Opening our first Houston restaurant is an exciting milestone for Terry Black's, but what excites us even more is becoming part of this community," Mark Black said in a statement. "Our goal is to create more than a place to enjoy great barbecue. We want to become a neighborhood gathering place where people celebrate life's big moments, enjoy everyday meals with family and friends, and feel at home every time they walk through our doors. We look forward to being part of the fabric of this community for many years to come."
Powered by six, 1,000-gallon smokers, Terry Black’s prides itself on cooking enough food every day that sell-outs are rare. Multiple cutting blocks keep the line moving and minimize waiting times.
Terry Black’s menu begins with smoked meats, including beef ribs, brisket, pork ribs, turkey, house made sausages, and chopped beef. Sides are made fresh daily. They include macaroni and cheese, green beans, creamed corn, pinto beans, potato salad, coleslaw, Mexican rice, and cornbread muffins. Finish with desserts such as mini pecan pie, peach cobbler, and banana pudding. Beverage options include Texas craft beer, wine, a “frozen black margarita,” and non-alcoholic options such as soda and iced tea.
Once they get through the line, diners will find a range of indoor and outdoor seating options. Unique to the Houston location is a semi-private, elevated loft that’s available for private events. The restaurant also offers off-site catering for celebrations, business lunches, and other events.
Black Family Hospitality, the company that owns Terry Black’s, also has plans to operate a boutique hotel on the property. A representative tells CultureMap that more details about the hotel will be revealed at a later date.
Houston is in the midst of a mini boom of new barbecue restaurants. In addition to Terry Black’s, Eastbound Barbecue opened in the East End in June. Willow’s Smokehouse & Tavern, another new restaurant in the East End, is also expected to open in August. The Station at Smokey Oaks is currently holding weekend pop-ups ahead of opening full time at its location in Garden Oaks.