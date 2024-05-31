What's Eric Eating Episodes 380 and 381
James Beard-recognized Houston chef dishes on Afro-Mex Midtown eatery
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” Lucille’s Hospitality Group founder Chris Williams joins CultureMap editor Eric Sandler to discuss his projects. Williams recently opened Late August, a restaurant in Midtown that’s inspired by both African American and Mexican culinary traditions.
The conversation begins with a deep dive into Late August. Williams explains how a trip to Oaxaca inspired the restaurant’s creative menu, as well as how he met two key employees — executive chef Sergio Hidalgo and sommelier/general manager Danny Davis. Williams, who earned a James Beard Award finalist nomination for Outstanding Restaurateur in 2022, mentions several of his favorite dishes, including gumbo with nopales and chorizo; field pea hummus; and a Louisiana-inspired barbecue shrimp platter with octopus and fry bread.
Sandler asks the chef whether the restaurant is performing to his expectations.
“Everybody that’s come through so far has had nothing but good things to say. Typically, that’s not the case when I open a restaurant. It’s always about what we’re missing, what we should do,” Williams says. “There’s something about this concept and the approach we’re taking that’s buying us a different type of grace, I believe. To where people are patient and more open. Maybe it’s the nature of the concept itself is more disarming to where you can’t go in with these preconceived notions of how something’s supposed to be.”
Listen to the full interview to hear Williams thoughts on all of his other endeavors, including Rado Market, the Eldorado Ballroom, Lucille’s, and the Lucille’s 1913 nonprofit. He also thanks Sandler for the feedback from a previous episode, which helped improve one of the dishes at Late August.
In this week’s other episode, Sandler and co-host Monica Danna discuss the news of the week. First, they share thoughts on Októ, the new Mediterranean concept coming to Montrose from the team behind Doris Metropolitan. Then, they banter about Fancy’s, the upscale new cocktail lounge that just opened in the space that was previously occupied by Albi.
In the restaurant of the week segment, they venture to the Hotel Lucine in Galveston to dine at The Fancy, its signature restaurant. Tune in to hear what they thought about chef Leila Ortiz’s Gulf Coast-inspired menu as well as their overall experience at the hotel.
