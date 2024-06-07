bagels in the museum district
Beloved Houston bagel shop adds new location at Holocaust Museum
One of Houston’s most beloved Jewish-owned cafes has teamed up with the a local museum to provide sustenance to visitors. The Bagel Shop Bakery, a staple of Houston’s Jewish community for more than 40 years, has opened Bagel Shop @ The Museum at the Holocaust Museum Houston.
Located in the second-floor space that had been home to the museum’s Legacy Café, Bagel Shop @ The Museum serves dishes from the Bagel Shop Bakery and its popular sister concept, New York Deli & Coffee Shop. It offers both dine-in and grab-and-go options for visitors who are exploring the museum’s exhibits and other educational programming.
“We are thrilled to partner with Holocaust Museum Houston to provide delicious food and beverages to visitors of this amazing institution,” co-owner Michael Saghian said in a statement. “As a Jewish-owned business, we understand the importance of preserving our history and educating the public, so to be able to play a part in this dynamic experience that the museum offers is an honor and privilege that we don’t take lightly.”
The cafe’s menu starts with bagels (choice of plain, everything, sesame, honey whole wheat, or cinnamon raisin), which may, of course, be topped with schmears such as scallion cream cheese, lox cream cheese, etc. Grab-and-go options include pita chips, popcorn, and crudites cups. Those looking for something more substantial will find salads, wraps, bagel sandwiches, and pizza bagels.
The cafe serves bagel sandwichesPhoto by Sergio Trevino
End the meal with something sweet, such as a cinnamon bun or chocolate chunk cookies. Beverage options include a full range of espresso drinks, sparkling water, juice, and more. Long term plans include adding delivery via third party apps and field trip lunch packages for school groups.
“I have so many memories of visiting Holocaust Museum Houston as a kid and partnering with them during my time as an education professional, so to be partnering with them in this way is a surreal and gratifying full circle moment,” co-owner Riana Sherman added. “Our staff is excited to engage with customers and offer high-quality service, along with the same delicious menu items that have won hearts over the years at our physical locations in Bellaire.”
The cafe will be open from 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sunday.
Located in the Museum District at 5401 Caroline Street, Holocaust Museum Houston opened in March 1996. Recognized as America’s fourth-largest Holocaust Museum, the three-story facility is home to a welcome center, four permanent galleries and two changing exhibition galleries, classrooms, a research library, and more. For more information, including ticket information, visit hmh.org/visit.