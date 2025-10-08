ring my bell
Washington Avenue bar rebrands with neon lights and $12 martinis
Bartender Ashley Bell is trying to achieve a tricky balance with The Bell and Crane, her new bar on Washington Avenue. Newly opened in the former Hendo’s space at 908 Henderson St., the Bell and Crane intends to serve as an elevated take on a neighborhood dive.
Formerly Henderson Heights, Bell acquired the bar in 2023. After operating it for a couple of years as Hendo’s, she decided on a full rebrand that included new design elements and a new menu. She chose the name the Bell and Crane as a combination of her mother’s last name and the English translate of her father’s last name.
“We offer Southern hospitality in an elevated dive bar environment,” Bell said in a statement. “We’ve designed it to feature neon lighting, maroon paint, funky artwork, and new curtains, while still offering quality wells, bar classics like iced down tallboys, rumples, and TVs mounted throughout the space.”
On the elevated side, the Bell and Crane serves a selection of martinis, including Tomato (cherry tomatoes, basil, vinegar, vodka, etc.), Strawberry Jam (gin, strawberry jam, etc.), and the obligatory Espresso. House cocktails include a Peach Aperol Margarita and the Smoke & Honey (mezcal, rosemary honey, triple sec, etc.) along with classics such as the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and Ranch Water. Thankfully, they’re all priced at a neighborhood friendly $12 each.
Bell’s food selections further enhance the bar’s neighborhood dive aesthetic. Options include dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets, cups of ramen, Dunkeroos cookies, and hot dogs.
Similarly, the Bell and Crane will host karaoke every Tuesday and Friday with music by a live band.
The bar will celebrates its grand opening with a party on Saturday, October 18. While the event is free to attend, those who purchase a ticket ($65) will receive a barbecue plate (one entree and three sides) from nearby Henderson & Kane, three cocktails, reserved seating, a coupon for 10-percent off their next visit, and a swag bag.
“I am so stoked to welcome the neighborhood and visitors in this area to the Bell and Crane,” Bell said. “I grew up here, so this really feels like a full-circle moment for me. It feels like the start of something great, and my team and I can’t wait to build a legacy in this space with so much history.”