These are the 8 best food and drink events in Houston this weekend

Thanksgiving is obviously the major food event of the week, but the holiday also provides diners with other opportunities for eating and drinking. This week’s roundup includes a new farmers market in one of Houston’s most historic neighborhoods, the opening of a Christmas-themed bar downtown, and a pop-up market hosted by two of the city’s buzziest food start ups.

Wednesday, November 25

Tiki-3000 at Monkey’s Tail

Bartenders Lainey Collum (Yauatcha) and Andy Mauer lead this event, which is described as a “retro-futuristic pop-up bar is aimed to expand the barriers of strict tiki traditions through the fusion of technology, ambience, and uniquely hand-crafted cocktails.” Expect space-themed decor, plenty of Mai Tais, and some tiki-inspired bites from the Monkey’s Tail kitchen. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Core Gives, a non-profit dedicated to assisting restaurant families with children, 4 pm-2 am.

Thursday, November 26

Check out CultureMap’s list of Thanksgiving Day dining options. Some places will be sold out but many still have a few, last-minute seats available.

Friday, November 27

Black Friday Brunches at Various Restaurants

Staying away from crowded malls is an even better idea this year, so why not skip the leftovers and grab a bite to eat? Restaurants such as Dish Society, FM Kitchen & Bar, State Fare, and a’Bouzy will all be serving brunch. See individual restaurants for hours and menus.

Jingled Up Cocktail Bar at 711 Main St.

This new venture from Asha Holloway, creator of this fall’s smash hit Harry Potter-themed Muggle-less Bar, opens to the public on Friday. Like the Muggle-less Bar, patrons can expect a mix of Christmas-themed drinks, bites, and plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Purchase tickets (adults, $30; kids 5-14, $15) for select times through December 31.

Saturday, November 28

Freedmen’s Town Farmers Market at St. James United Methodist Church

This new, weekly market aims to bring fresh produce to this historic neighborhood on the border of Midtown and Montrose. Expect about 20 vendors — many Black or Hispanic — selling staples such as grass-fed meat, organic produce, local honey, and more, 9 am - 2 pm.

Night Market at 4100 Montrose Blvd.

Artisan tortilleria Tatemó and buzzy ice cream sensation Underground Creamery have teamed up for this event that features other start-up food businesses. Vendors will be selling tamales, squid ink sourdough, fried dumplings, pizza, and more. Underground Creamery will also be selling mini versions of its signature “mystery pints,” 6-9 pm.

Sunday, November 29

Chinese breakfast sandwich pop-up at Click Virtual Food Hall

Burger-chan chef Willet Feng is making four different Chinese-style breakfast sandwiches served on griddled, sliced steam bread (mantou). Choose from scrambled egg with tomato, Spam, vegetarian ham, or seared foie gras — all paired with a selection of milk teas. Pre-order for pickup between 9 am and 12 pm.

Who Wants to be a Millionaire watch party at Hay Merchant

So far, celebrity chef David Chang has raised $8,000 for Southern Smoke, the non-profit started by Houston chef Chris Shepherd that assists restaurant workers in crisis. How much more will he generate answering trivia questions in the “hot seat?” Find out starting at 8 pm.