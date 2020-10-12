Magical new Harry Potter-themed bar transports Houstonians to Diagon Alley

Surely, anyone who's read the Harry Potter novels has imagined themselves walking through the streets of Diagon Alley and stopping for a butterbeer or fire whiskey at the Leaky Cauldron. With trips to London on hold for most people, a new pop-up coming to downtown Houston could be an intriguing substitute.

The Muggle-less Bar will open this Friday, October 16, at 711 Main St. Organizers tout that the space has been transformed into an "immersive experience" with "wall-to-ceiling magical décor and photo-op stations where guests can take selfies from the Hogwarts Express Platform 9 ¾ and common room areas of Gryffindor, Slytherin, HufflePuff, and RavenClaw."

Needless to say, costumes are not required but they are actively encouraged. Also, as the name implies, children and adults are welcome, but no "Muggles" will be admitted.

In addition to decorations and Instagram environments, the Muggle-less Bar offers family-friendly activities including a contact-less hunt for the Golden Snitch and an opportunity for children to create their own magical Polyjuice Potion with sherbet and dry ice. After 8:30, the venue switches to 21-plus with Potter-inspired cocktails, a DJ, trivia contests, and more.

A tidy menu of food items covers a range of options. Choose from items such as Weasley Jumpers (jalapeño-sriracha deviled eggs), Hagrid's fried tomatoes, Hogwartz Hot Wingz, and Dobby's Pasta (fettuccine Alfredo with chicken or shrimp).

Tickets cost $20 for children (ages four to 13) and $30 for adults. Visits are limited to two hour blocks to maintain capacity limits. Other Covid-considerations include temperature checks before entry, mask requirements, and social distancing markers. Parties are limited to six or fewer. Hours are Monday-Wednesday, 5 pm-12 am; Thursday and Friday; 4 pm-1:30 am; Saturday 11 am-2 am; and Sunday 11 am-12 am.

People who are interested in attending should make their plans soon. The Muggle-less Bar puts on its invisibility cloak and disappears after November 8.