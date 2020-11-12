The ultimate guide to Thanksgiving dinner in Houston — dine-in and to-go

Thanksgiving will feel different this year. Large gatherings may not be recommended, but individual families can still get together for more intimate affairs.

As always, Houston’s restaurants are available with both to-go and dine-in options that take the stress out of holiday cooking. After all, we’ve had enough to argue about this year without debating the merits of spatchcocking or green bean casserole.

Thanksgiving to-go

Caracol

All four of James Beard Award winner Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught’s Houston restaurants are offering to-go options for Thanksgiving. Caracol has packages for both families of eight to 10 or couples as well as a selection of a la carte items. For example, the couple’s feast ($95) comes with pineapple and babanero sliced spiral ham, coal-roasted sweet potatoes with condensed milk, and jalapeño cornbread, plus four more sides and choice of dessert. Order by November 23 for pickup November 25.

Harold’s in the Heights

The Southern-inspired restaurant has a range of options ranging from complete turkey and ham dinners with all the trimmings to individually-packaged meals that are designed for socially distanced gatherings. Best of all, add an extra turkey leg to any order for $8.95. Order by November 19 for pickup or delivery (within five miles) on November 24 or 25.

Local Foods

Build a package from the a la carte selections at the Rice Village location of the popular sandwich shop. Choose from turkey, Texas ribeye with truffle butter, baked salmon, or mapo tofu. Then add sides such as challah-hazelnut dressing, sweet potato-apple kugel, green bean casserole, and orange-cranberry sauce. Add salad, Parker House rolls, and dessert to complete the meal. Order by November 22 for pickup November 24 or 25.

Lucille’s

The Southern-inspired, Museum District restaurant supplements the Thanksgiving meal with a selection of sides, desserts, and bottled cocktails. Options include: bacon, collard green, and cornbread dressing; baked mac & cheese, and smoked mashed potatoes, plus lemon ice box pie and holiday apple sangria. Order by Thursday, November 19 for pickup Wednesday, November 25.

Pivot

Chef Dawn Burrell will serve her globally inspired comfort food to diners’ Thanksgiving tables via her meal preparation service. Options include, fried or roasted turkey, braised short ribs, and ham with praline glaze, plus sides like West Indian-braised collards, green bean casserole, and crawfish cornbread. See the full menu (including desserts) at chefdawnburrell.com. Order by Monday, November 23for pickup or delivery on Wednesday, November 25.

Revival Market

The market and cafe in the Heights offers a selections of proteins and sides for the Thanksgiving table. Options include whole turkey (raw, brined, or brined and smoked), smoked ham, and duck, plus stuffing, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, and herb roasted potatoes. Round out the meal with a charcuterie board and dessert. Order by November 20.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

Instead of turkey, consider a Thanksgiving dinner of sushi and Japanese-inspired small plates. The Katy restaurant has packages for groups of six or 12 that include a range of rolls, sides like ginger-soy Brussels sprouts and mac and cheese, and desserts. Order by November 24 for pickup November 25.

Tony’s

The Houston fine dining institution brings its catering expertise to Thanksgiving with a menu that includes roasted turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, whipped mashed potatoes, Italian-style green beans, cranberry relish, pumpkin bread, and pumpkin pie in packages designed to feed six or 12 ($270 or $540). Order by November 20 for pickup November 25.

Truth BBQ

Like most Houston-area barbecue joints, Truth is offering smoked turkey (whole or breast) plus whole briskets for Thanksgiving. Pans of green beans, corn pudding, and loaded mashed sweet potatoes are also available. Order by November 21 for pickup November 25.

Weights + Measures

For the first time, the Midtown restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving to-go package. The meal ($125) includes a whole turkey, mashed red potatoes, roasted romanesco, cranberry jam, gravy and dressing, and dinner rolls. Order by November 24 for pickup Wednesday, November 25.

Thanksgiving dine-in

B&B Butchers

Ben Berg’s luxe steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 10 am-9 pm. In addition to its regular dinner menu, the restaurant will serve a three-course, $75 prix fixe menu that includes choice of soup or salad, turkey or prime rib, all four side dishes, and choice of dessert. Plus, diners leave with a turkey sandwich to eat later. The menu is also available for curbside pickup. Reservations or pre-order required.

Bistro 555

The Memorial-area French restaurant will be open for both dine-in and to-go on Thanksgiving. The three-course menu ($39 for adults, $15 for children) includes choice of soup or salad, choices of salmon, ribeye, or turkey, and dessert. Reservations and a $20 deposit are required.

Bloom & Bee

The stylish restaurant in the Post Oak Hotel will be open from 11:30 am-8 pm with a four-course, $75 Thanksgiving meal. Start with Butternut Squash Bisque and Fall Salad before dining on an elevated take on the traditional meal that includes: apple cider-brined turkey roulade with Calvados-sautéed figs and cranberries; cornbread stuffing; sweet potato gratin and buttermilk mashed potatoes; and more. Finish with miniature portions of pecan pie, pumpkin pie, and apple cobbler.

Brasserie du Parc

The downtown French restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 12-7:30 pm with a three-course menu ($42 per adult, $20 per child). Start with a choice of butternut squash soup, roasted shrimp, or a tartine with brie, pear, and arugula. Entree choices include roasted turkey, seared salmon, braised beef short ribs, and vegetable risotto. A choice of apple crepes or pecan pie finish the meal. Reservations available by calling 832-879-2802.

Brennan's of Houston

The Creole institution will present a three-course, $62 prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day. Entrees include: turkey with trimmings, lamb shank with farro risotto, grilled redfish with roasted vegetables, wild game cassoulet, and more. Call 713-522-9711 for reservations.

Cleburne Cafeteria

Procrastinators rejoice. The beloved Houston institution will be open from 11 am-8 pm on Thanksgiving Day for both dine-in and to-go with a menu that includes turkey, ham, dressing, cranberry sauce, baked squash, green casserole, mac and cheese, and more. Housemade desserts such as pumpkin pie, pecan pie, lemon pound cake, and other round out the meal. Large portions are available for pre-order. See website for details.

Himalaya

Head to the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Restaurant of the Year for chef Kaiser Lashkari’s Indian-spiced Thanksgiving. The plate includes masala-spiced turkey, chickpea and rice casserole, tamarind cranberry sauce, dhamaka mashed potatoes, and white chocolate rice pudding topped with raisins and cashews. Walk-ins welcome and to-go options available, 11:30 am-9:30 pm.

Indianola

Instead of a Thanksgiving buffet, the Gulf Coast-inspired restaurant in EaDo will utilize table service to offer wide array of dishes. The $55 offering includes turkey, ham, and beef shoulder filet, plus sides such as Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, chopped salad, and rolls. Finish with pie, apple crumble, Texas sheet cake, or cookies.

Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green

Join chef Jonathan Levine for a Thanksgiving Feast. The restaurant will be open from 11 am-8 pm with a special menu anchored by a choice of turkey breast ($45) or beef tenderloin ($58) that comes with a selection of seven, family-style sides. Add soup, salad, and dessert for additional cost. Reservations recommended.

Mala Sichuan Bistro

All three locations will be open for regular hours on Thanksgiving. In addition to its normal menu, Mala will serve a special Leshan Sweet Skin Duck (48-hour advance notice required). Call the restaurant for reservations.

Turner’s

The Galleria-area supper club will serve what is undoubtedly Houston’s most decadent Thanksgiving dinner. The $250 per person spread starts with a welcome glass of champagne or a Kir Royale. Appetizers and unlimited hors d'oeuvres follow. Choose soup or salad, before dining on turkey, beef tenderloin, or Chilean sea bass — all of which come with a selection of six sides. Finish with a cheese course and a selection of six desserts. Seatings at 11 am and 4 pm. Reservations required.