Relishing a River Oaks dining gem, plus some classic downtown steakhouses

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Relish Restaurant & Bar owners Addie and Dustin Teague join CultureMap food editor to discuss their restaurant. The River Oaks eatery recently celebrated its five-year anniversary with a lease renewal that will keep it in the neighborhood for at least another five years.

The couple shares that part of the reason they felt confident in extending their lease stems from the support they received from both their employees and customers during the pandemic. Sandler asks about the lessons they learned from the last year-and-a-half.

"We did all sorts of things," Addie Teague says. "I always say you have to evolve with the times. Even now, we did a little rebrand. While we're classic, we've got to keep things moving, keep it fresh. I think we were able to do that through the pandemic."

"We learned a lot from our guests, from our employees, and from each other," Dustin adds. "We learned quite a few things during the pandemic. I think the most important thing is we've got a family and a good crew. We weren't too good to do to-go. Whatever we have to do to make this survive, we'll do."

Relish's future is bright. The Teagues acknowledge that they're looking at properties in the Memorial/Briargrove/Tanglewood area for a second location of Relish. Dustin also describes an oyster bar concept he's developing with beverage expert Fred Jones (The Pass & Provisions) that could open next year.

Prior to the interview, Sandler and co-host Michael Fulmer discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: Ben Berg's plans to open two new restaurants at the Autry Park mixed-use development; Esquire magazine naming March and Degust to its list of America's 40 best new restaurants; and Kirby Ice House's third location that's coming to The Woodlands next year.

In the restaurants of the week segment, they share thoughts about The Palm, the classic steakhouse that recently relocated to downtown and features an updated menu grounded in Italian-American traditions. They also recount a recent meal at Vic & Anthony's and discuss how the venerable steakhouse fits into the contemporary dining landscape.

