Houston's busiest patio spot serves up massive new location in The Woodlands

Houston's most successful patio bar is coming to The Woodlands. Kirby Ice House will open its third Houston-area location on a four-acre plot of land at the corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive near The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion.

Like the original location in Upper Kirby and the second location in Memorial/Spring Branch, The Woodlands location will be massive with 10,000 square feet of interior space and an 18,000-square-foot patio that will offer room for games, food trucks, and events.

The interior will feature a 141-foot long bar, which dwarfs the 120-foot bar at the Memorial/Spring Branch location and is touted as the longest bar in Texas. Details include plans for 70 TVs and 120 taps for beer, along with signature design elements such as vintage movie posters and Texas signage, according to a release.

“As we add locations, we are looking to bring the same Kirby Ice House brand to more people by maintaining the experience and service that made our first location so popular,” said Russ Morgan, Kirby Ice House partner in a statement. “We are excited to create the ultimate gathering spot and event space in the center of The Woodlands’ vibrant community and commercial hub, to serve the area’s residents, companies and visitors.”

The new location will be Kirby Ice House's first property outside the Houston city limits. Its proximity to the Pavilion will make it an ideal gathering spot for concert goers before performances.

“We are extremely excited to announce our partnership with Kirby Ice House to bring their best-in-class concept to the heart of The Woodlands Town Center,” said Howard Highes Corporation executive Jim Carman. “Our community has been looking for additional entertainment options, and I am looking forward to enjoying our first pre-Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion concert gathering or a big game watching event at Kirby Ice House in The Woodlands.”