Houston food and drink stars shake up a happy hour with a heart

Since its inception in 2017, the local nonprofit organization I’ll Have What She’s Having has deftly cooked up awareness of women's health issues. The group has further raised its profile by offering up cooking classes and wine tasting events starring some of the city's top female culinary professionals.

To that end, a new event awaits curious foodies and fans. I’ll Have What She’s Having (IHWSH) is hosting an “Ooh-la-la! Happy Hour” starring acclaimed chef Dawn Burrell (late of Kulture and currently heading Pivot, a meal delivery service) and talented local bar manager, Sarah Troxell, on Thursday, November 5 from 5:30-7:45 pm. A special appearance from renowned chef Dominique Crenn is also on the menu.

The event will be streamed via Zoom; tickets are $150 and include all the ingredients needed to concoct hors-d’oeuvres by James Beard semi-finalist, Burrell, as well as zero-proof cocktails from Troxell, who is a a two-time regional champion of the bartending competition, Speed Rack, and the 2019 Tastemakers Bartender of the Year. Kits will include gougeres and roasted mushroom and chestnut tartine (vegetarian options also available upon request) and can feed up to four.

The night’s class has a charitable component, true to form. Proceeds will directly benefit the nonprofit’s efforts to provide free mammograms for Houston industry women on December 8 in partnership with The Rose, an organization that advocates quality breast health services for all women.

Crenn, a three-Michelin-Star chef and herself a recent breast cancer survivor, will join in at 7:15 pm to chat with attendees and share her experiences in a Q&A session. “Dominique Crenn is my hero,” said Burrell, in a statement. “She is the epitome of a badass. She is a ray of positivity amidst adversity and she gives new meaning to culinary arts. Her creativity is astounding. She gives new meaning to the word ‘champion.’”

Troxell, bar manager at Nobie’s and Toasted Coconut, relishes the chance to battle an insidious disease. “I am proud to work with Speed Rack and IHWSH in the fight against breast cancer, improving access to care — especially for women in our industry — as well as funding research for better treatments,” she said in a statement.