putting on the ritz
Award-winning designer dishes on Houston's new Ritz-Carlton high-rise
Houstonians have been long overdue for the return of a Ritz-Carlton Hotel to the city skyline — the original rebranded as The St. Regis in 1997 (reopening next year as The Houston Grand Hotel - River Oaks). Thankfully, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences is coming to 2120 Post Oak Boulevard in 2029.
Developed by Deiso Moss and constructed by Harvey Cleary, the 45-story limestone-clad, Pickard Chilton-designed tower was loosely-based by the Art Deco-era Gulf Building downtown and is planned to feature The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, a full-service property with 156 guest rooms and suites, alongside 112 bespoke branded residences available for whole ownership.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences will occupy floors 19 through 45, offering 13 floor plans ranging from 2,361 to 9,000-square feet of luxury living space, with prices starting at $2.9 million. Residents who appreciate anonymity will be pleased to know that a double-gated carport and 10-foot privacy-wall will surround the exterior approach, and each residence will have a dedicated foyer off of the elevators.
The residences will offer all of the amenities one has come to expect from buildings of this caliber: organic materials such as the best marbles and hardwoods, top-notch appliances, private loggias pre-plumbed for outdoor kitchens and pet-stations, pools, wellness suites and spas, ballrooms, discreetly-designed outdoor barbecue areas, a golf simulator — all the creature comforts its well-heeled buyers will appreciate.
While “Ima Hogg, Glenn McCarthy, and Dominique de Menil walk into a bar” may sound like the beginnings of a fanciful joke, acclaimed architect and interior designer Lauren Rottet cites the trio as the inspiration for the Bayou City-inspired interiors of the luxury high-rise. Rottet and her team at Rottet Studio approached the property as an expression of Houston’s layered identity. Inspired by the city’s historic post oak canopy and the green parklands along Buffalo Bayou, Rottet integrated warm woods, limestone, marble, and bronze accents to create a setting that balances contemporary luxury with a distinctly regional character.
CultureMap spoke with Rottet during the unveiling of the development’s $5 million purpose-built private sales gallery to learn more about her inspired-design for what is already being referred to as “The Crown Jewel of Texas.”
Conceived as a true extension of the future tower, the gallery integrates curated architectural elements and material selections consistent with those specified for the project, providing a tangible preview of the residences’ design language and finish level. Dedicated installations within the gallery highlight the private amenity collection, anchored by a discreet residential arrival experience, indoor and outdoor pools, and a comprehensive wellness program, alongside full access to the hotel’s dining, cultural, and spa offerings.
Upon entering the gallery, prospective homeowners are met by intricately-detailed oak herringbone floors that will reside in the foyer of each residence. Agatha Black, Bardiglio, and Statuary-White marbles feature throughout the space, as well as rift-cut oak wall paneling and hand-painted linen wall coverings.
Notably, the wall coverings are creations by Maksim Koloskov, an architect at Rottet Studio. Those familiar with the ceiling in Ralph’s Bar at The Crescent Hotel in Dallas will recognize his work. Rottet explains that having Koloskov in her employ as both an architect and artist benefits everyone: “It’s actually less expensive for the owner, it’s great for him because he makes good money, and [the artwork] is exactly what I want — it’s fabulous,” she says.
While an abundance of wooden paneling can read as outdated or even stuffy, Rottet’s decision to implement rift-cuts allows for a contemporary flair that will remain decidedly timeless. Flat-cutting is what gives traditional paneling that knotty, heart-plagued characteristic which tends to turn people off from it — a quality that is conspicuously absent from the oak paneling being cut for The Ritz.
“It’s interesting,” muses Rottet. “People love wood, but they don’t want a lot of character and nature in the wood. This is very much contemporary. Although this looks, in a sense, old world or traditional, it’s a little quieter. It’s still wood, it’s still beautiful, but it’s not as busy or older looking.”
Some buyers may wonder, with such an abundance of oak used in the building — herringbone installations, six-foot planks, and floor-to-ceiling paneling — what’s the environmental impact?
“Oak is a very sustainable wood,” explains Rottet. “The mahoganies and some of the other woods are a little less forest-friendly. This oak is forested well, and this is all a sustainable oak — it’s all from the right farms.”
Rottet has designed the bulk of the furnishings for the space, as she will for the hotel and residential shared spaces like the library — some bespoke, some from her private line, and lighting from her collection with Visual Comfort. The sofas and rugs in the library and opposite concierge space were designed with movement in mind — think sleek curvature and varying degrees of height. Rottet explains that these common spaces are all about “being alone, together.”
“These rooms are about wrapping you, cradling you, and making you feel comfortable; not just a straight, hard edge,” says Rottet. “It’s loosely of the bayou, of the land, of the water. Houston is very languid and fluid. Houston has a more New Orleans climate than a Texas climate, so I like to think of the flowing spaces and the water. A lot of the design I do — and particularly here — has to do with visual movement. I don’t like for an interior space to feel static. That’s why this is so free and open, and beautiful. I’m always doing things to make it feel visually active.”
The residences are available in three different style and material packages, and Rottet is happy to help provide a turnkey design if a buyer chooses to have her finish out their space entirely. After designing 55 hotels, who better? With stunning Art Deco architecture, luxuriously-timeless interiors, plus elegant green spaces, Rottet says it best of all: “There will be newer buildings in Houston, but there will never be a better one.”
Sales are being conducted by private appointment through Redeavor Group. To learn more about the project, please visit rcresidenceshouston.com.