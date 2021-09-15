New Tulum-inspired patio lounge shines in Heights mixed-use development

A new bar, lounge, and restaurant aims to bring a taste of coastal Mexico to The Heights this month. Casa Nomad is the latest project from Wicklow Heights owners Roland Keller, Tyler Barrera, and Keith Doyle.

The intimate, 28-seat establishment occupies an 800-square-foot, fully covered patio that's decorated with an "overhead rope canopy," tiled walls, and tropical plants. Scheduled to open Thursday, September 23 in the M-K-T mixed-use development, Casa Nomad will share a kitchen and bathrooms with Highline Park, the partners' upscale patio bar that's opening later this fall.

Executive chef Vincent Forchelli, a veteran of New York restaurants who worked at Diana American Grill at the Hobby Center, has created a menu inspired by coastal Mexican cuisine. Options include tuna crudo tostadas with truffle crema, bone marrow with guajillo marmalade, and grilled whole branzino. For dessert, diners may choose from coconut panna cotta or very trendy chocolate churros.

Barrera's cocktail menu features refreshing flavors such as the Oaxacan G&T (punched up with passionfruit syrup and hellfire bitters), the El Diablo (a spicy margarita riff), and the Jungle Disco (tequila, pineapple syrup, serrano syrup, carrot juice, lime juice).

M-K-T has already seen a number of promising restaurant openings this year, including breakfast all-day concept Homestead Kitchen & Bar, California-based noodle shop Rakkan Ramen, and Da Gama, the Portuguese-Indian project from the owners of Midtown favorite Oporto. In the coming weeks, the development will welcome a Blue Sushi Sake Grill and farmers market favorite Honeychild's Sweet Creams.

“The concepts behind Casa Nomad and Highline Park are the perfect puzzle piece to M-K-T’s line up of dynamic on-site retail and dining,” Scott Arnoldy, founder of M-K-T co-developer Triten Real Estate Partners, said in a statement. “With direct access off of the Heights Hike and Bike Trail and an amazingly designed space, it’s the place one will want to take their family and friends to grab amazing food, a unique cold drink or cocktail, and where they can sit back and enjoy live music on the lawn or take in an on-site event."