New sushi restaurant and sake grill slices into cool Heights development

A new sushi restaurant is coming to The Heights this summer. Blue Sushi Sake Grill will open its first Houston location at M-K-T Heights, the new mixed-use development on N. Shepherd Drive just north of I-10.

Part of the Omaha-based Flagship Restaurant Group, Blue Sushi serves an extensive selection of sushi (both nigiri and maki), sashimi, and prepared items that range from grilled items to hot and cold shareable plates. Flagship participates in the Monterey Bay Aquarium: Seafood Watch program to ensure that all of the fish it serves has been responsibly caught and/or humanely raised.

The menu also includes an extensive selection of vegan and vegetarian items such as the Shiitake To Me (wild mushrooms sautéed in coconut milk with shiitake vegan tempura, sweet potato vegan tempura, etc.) and the Just Beet It (crispy panko, goat cheese, beet, etc.). Flagship recently announced it has partnered with New York's acclaimed Ivan Ramen to serve the restaurant's signature ramen, fried chicken, steamed pork buns, and more at Blue Sushi. Craft cocktails, vivid decor, and a lively atmosphere enhance the experience.

Blue Sushi will join Da Gama Canteen, a new Anglo-Indian concept from Oporto owners Shiva and Rick Di Virgilio, and Rakkan Ramen in M-K-T's building five. The restaurant has three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth with a fourth Texas outpost set to open soon in Austin.

“Houston has been on Blue Sushi Sake Grill’s radar for over a decade,” said Nick Hogan, CEO and co-founder of Flagship Restaurant Group, in a statement. “We love the community feel of the surrounding neighborhood and M-K-T is very well positioned to serve that community. The co-tenancy is exciting, and we can’t wait to collaborate with our neighbors to deliver an experience that best compliments The Heights.”