Fresh new restaurant serving all-day breakfast and more opens in The Heights

The Heights has a fresh new option for breakfast all day along with an extensive range of options for lunch and dinner. Homestead Breakfast, Lunch & Later opened June 4 at M-K-T Heights.

The restaurant takes its inspiration from three of Houstonians' favorite cuisines: Tex-Mex, Cajun, and Southern. First-time restaurateur Jeff Svenvold originally envisioned Homestead as a breakfast concept, but he expanded it to include lunch and dinner while working with the À La Carte Foodservice Consulting Group.

“I’ve always had a passion for food and dreams of owning a restaurant,” Svenvold said in a statement. “My father is the one who encouraged me to pursue this next venture, so we decided on the name, Homestead, to pay homage to our family’s homestead roots.”

Developed by chef Omar Pereney (Pesca) and under the supervision of executive chef Fernanda Alamilla, Homestead's menu will satisfy a wide range of cravings. Breakfast offerings include all of the standard egg dishes, a selection of Benedicts, five different pancakes, and the Breakfast Board — a $56 feast for four that includes six eggs, andouille sausage, bacon, a waffle, four cheddar-scallion biscuits, four "sweetly stuffed" biscuits, fruits, sauces, and four mimosas. Some of the more unusual items include the Homestead Omelet (stuffed with brisket, onions, and bell peppers and topped with queso), Entomatadas de Queso (corn tortillas stuffed with pan-seared panela cheese and topped with tomato salsa), and Breakfast Hurache (masa cake topped with refried beans, chorizo, sunny side up egg, and more).

At lunch and dinner, the menu adds enchiladas, fajitas, and more. A section titled Homestead Classics includes chicken fried steak, crawfish etouffee, carnitas, and blackened redfish. In an interview with CultureMap last year, Svenvold predicted Homestead would serve Houston's best fried chicken.

“The fried chicken, I’ve never had one this good,” Svenvold said. “It’s probably the best fried chicken I’ve ever had . . . This one strikes the perfect balance of texture, moisture, and flavor. It leaves you wanting more.”

A full selection of beer, wine, and cocktails after plenty of pairing options at all hours of the day. Bartender David "Daiquiri" Cedeno (Lockwood Stn.) developed a drink menu that includes mimosas, Bloody Marys, frozens, and more.

Look for Homestead in M-K-T's Building 4, which is near recently opened restaurants Da Gama Canteen and Rakkan Ramen. Currently, the restaurant is open daily from 7 am to 3 pm with dinner service to follow in the coming weeks.