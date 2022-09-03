Texas celebrity chef's shutter of his 3 Houston restaurants leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Texas celebrity chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants. The closing of Woodshed and its two sister concepts paves the way for new restaurants to open at Levy Park.

2. Shaquille O'Neal's chicken restaurant plucks first Houston location. The Westchase restaurant will be the first of as many as 50 locations to open in Texas's biggest cities.

3. Rice University scores No. 6 rank among best colleges in the U.S. and No. 1 in Texas. The rankings compare more than 1,000 colleges and universities across the country.

4. Favorite Houston restaurants and national retailers land at new IAH international terminal. When it opens in 2024, the local restaurants in new international terminal will give travelers a true taste of Houston.

5. Ken Hoffman hams it up with the greatest breakfast sandwich no one's heard of — outside New Jersey. Just don't call it pork roll, right, Ken?