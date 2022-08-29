Texas celebrity chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants

UPDATE: This article has been updated with a statement from Tim Love.

----

Tim Love has bid the Bayou City farewell. The Fort Worth-based celebrity chef has closed his three restaurants in Upper Kirby's Levy Park. They were:

Woodshed Smokehouse : "an homage to all things wood grilled, roasted, steamed, braised and slow-cooked"

: "an homage to all things wood grilled, roasted, steamed, braised and slow-cooked" Love Shack : the chef's take on a classic burger joint

: the chef's take on a classic burger joint Side Dough: a double-decker bus serving coffee and pastries

The sudden shutterings end Love's presence in Houston. A notice announcing the closures is posted on both the doors at Woodshed and on the websites of all three restaurants. In response to CultureMap's request for comment about the situation, a representative provided the following statement from Tim Love.

The term of our License Agreement has expired. It’s been an honor to serve the people of the great city of Houston and we greatly appreciate your generous support of Woodshed, Love Shack, and Back Dough. We are very grateful to the community and our team, and we look forward to the opportunity to opening another restaurant in Houston in the future.

First announced in 2017, Love's restaurants debuted with considerable fanfare, but their timing couldn't have been worse. Woodshed and its siblings opened to the public on March 12, 2020. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott closed restaurants for in-person dining on March 21. Although Woodshed boasted an expansive patio and flexible indoor-outdoor environment that suited the requirements of pandemic-era dining, it never quite seemed to achieve notoriety commensurate with Love's celebrity status.

Although Love may have exited Houston for now, he remains a dynamic presence in his hometown of Fort Worth. He recently opened Caterina's, an ode to Italian-American food that features an upscale environment and a policy forbidding the use of smartphones while dining. This fall he'll open Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall, a bar, restaurant, and concert hall, in partnership with Live Nation.

Best known for his flagship restaurant Lonesome Dove, the acclaimed chef operates establishments in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and Knoxville, TN. He's also a reality TV star known for his appearances on Iron Chef America, Top Chef Masters, and Restaurant Startup, a Shark Tank-style show he hosted with Masterchef judge Joe Bastianich.

----

Teresa Gubbins contributed to this article.