Favorite Houston restaurants and national retailers land at new IAH international terminal

Plans for the new Mickey Leland International Terminal at George Bush Intercontinental Airport are starting to come together. Houston Airports, the City of Houston department responsible for overseeing the airport's operations, announced two new 10-year vendor contract that will bring a number of local restaurants and retailers to the property.

As approved by Houston City Council, the new agreements with travel retailer Paradies Lagardère and food travel specialist SSP America will cover 26 concession locations and are projected to bring almost 400 new jobs to the new terminal, which is scheduled to open in late 2024. It's one component of a larger project that will add a new International Central Processor facility for faster check-ins and security screening and a west concourse with space for up to six wide-body aircraft.

Tasked with requirements that included "Encourage innovative, unique and exciting concepts" and "Increase opportunities for local operators," SSP America has partnered with a select group of local restaurants who will establish their first-ever presence at IAH. They include: Galleria-area institution The Annie Café & Bar; The Kitchen, a family-friendly restaurant in The Woodlands that's affiliated with fine dining staple Tris; and local favorite Common Bond Bakery and Café. National brands such as Chili’s and MOD Pizza will also have outposts in the facility.

"We are honored to represent Houston and be considered for this project," Ben Berg, founder of Berg Hospitality, tells CultureMap. "We think The Annie Café & Bar, as one of Houston's most iconic restaurant concepts, is the perfect addition at IAH, whether for guests visiting for the first time, those just passing through, or native travelers who already know and love our restaurant and understand the impact that founding chef Robert Del Grande has had on the Houston food industry."

Turning to the retail side, Paradies will add stores such as Houston Supply Co., Uno de 50, spa service Be Relax, and LEGO, which potentially offers both an entertaining way to spend a long layover and the ability to supply last minute gifts for children of all ages. Jetero Market will nod to the group of local businessmen who purchased the property that became IAH and sell items created by Texas artisans.

Both vendors plan to use technology to ease ordering. Expect self-ordering kiosks, 24/7 options for delayed passengers, and even delivery to gates.

“As one of the biggest and most modern airport facilities in the country, the new international terminal at IAH deserves the best dining and shopping experiences,” Houston aviation director Mario Diaz said. “As we expand our reach across the world, offering unique local, regional and national concepts ensures all customers will experience Houston’s diverse and vibrant flavors without ever having to leave the airport.”