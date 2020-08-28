Chris Shepherd pours out local support with pop-up bartender series

Add One Fifth to the movement of restaurants offering assistance to out of work bartenders. Chris Shepherd's Mediterranean restaurant has joined the 1913 Pop-Up Program, an initiative started by Lucille's chef-owner Chris Williams to benefit Lucille's 1913, his non-profit that provides meals to seniors in neighborhoods such as Sunnyside and Acres Homes.

Every Wednesday from 4-11 pm, One Fifth will host pop-ups with guest bartenders from some of the city's best bars. The guests will create a menu of three or four signature cocktails that will be available to diners (reservations required). Bartenders will be paid as contract employees and receive tips. One Fifth will donate $1 from every cocktail sold to Lucille's 1913.

“We’re heartbroken for our friends in the bar community,” said Underbelly Hospitality chef/owner Chris Shepherd. “They need our support more than ever, and I can’t wait to have them behind the bar at One Fifth. I love what Chris Williams is doing, and we’re so honored to be a part of this program.”

Lucille's started the program in July with pop-ups every Thursday on its patio. The program has been a hit with customers and a boon to bartenders. Global liquor giant Beam Suntory sponsors the events at both establishments, with Lexus and Highway Vodka contributing at One Fifth.

“We came up with the pop-up idea with the intention of other restaurants getting involved and doing the same thing,” Williams said. “We are so excited to say that Chris Shepherd, one of the best chefs in the world, is getting on board and will launch the concept at One Fifth. It’s all in the name of supporting the community and giving back to help our own.”

One Fifth Guest Bartender Series

September 2: Eight Row Flint

September 9: Two Headed Dog

September 16: Johnny’s Gold Brick

September 23: Julep

October 7: Bad News Bar

Lucille's Guest Bartender Series