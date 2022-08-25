Whats Eric Eating
Houston hip-hop legend Bun B and Houston restaurateur dish on Trill Burgers' sizzling success

Andy Nguyen, left, and Bun B are this week's guests. Photo by Paula Lobo/Good Morning America
Trill Burgers has been a smash hit (get it?). Photo by Becca Wright
The hosts discuss Eight Row Flint's expansion plans. Photo by Joshua Black Wilkins
Cafe Louie is one of the restaurants of the week. Photo by Lindsey Cooper
The hosts discuss their visit to il Bracco. Courtesy of il Bracco
On this week's episode of What's Eric Eating, Bun B and his business partner Andy Nguyen join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Trill Burgers. The Houston hip-hop legend and veteran restaurateur recently earned national recognition for their smash burger concept by winning the title of "Ultimate Burger Spot" on Good Morning America.

The conversation begins with Bun sharing how a chance encounter with a food truck led to his becoming a fan of Houston's best restaurants. Nguyen, who met Bun years ago when he operated a clothing brand, explains why he saw the musician as an ideal partner for bringing his smash burger concept to Houston.

Sandler asks the duo about the experience of serving at festivals like Coachella. Bun explains why it's a special opportunity for a brand led by such an accomplished performer. 

"If you're at this festival and you're a fan of mine, not only do you get to eat my burger, there's a very good chance that you will actually see me at the booth and potentially get your burger from me and take a picture," Bun says. "Now it's more than just a meal. Now it's an experience. For some people, it becomes very surreal. 'I went to the festival to get Bun B's burger, and Bun B was there at Trill Burgers and gave me my burger.' It makes for a more immersive, deeper connection with people I already have a connection with."

Listen to the full interview to hear both Bun and Nguyen discuss being on Good Morning America, their plans to open a brick and mortar restaurant, and the reason customers should behave appropriately when they get a Trill Burger.

Prior to the interview, Sandler and co-host Mary Clarkson discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: Cuchara owners Ana Beaven and Charlie McDaniel's plans to open a new coffee shop and cafe called Cucharita; Agricole Hospitality opening a second location of Eight Row Flint in the East End; and Blood Bros. BBQ working with pastry chef Alyssa Dole and chef Arash Kharat on their new restaurant LuLoo's Day & Night.

In the restaurants of the week segment, they share thoughts about two restaurants. First, they discuss where il Bracco fits in with all of the other new Italian restaurants that have recently opened. Then, they rave about Cafe Louie, the recently opened all-day concept in the East End.

