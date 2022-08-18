Tequila and whiskey-fueled Heights bar bringing cocktails and tacos to second location in the East End

One of the most popular bars in the Heights is coming to the East End. Agricole Hospitality has claimed the former Night Shift space for a second location of Eight Row Flint, its bar devoted to whiskey, agave spirits, and Mexican-inspired dishes.

“We’re super excited,” Agricole co-founder Morgan Weber tells CultureMap. “We did not know if it was going to happen, but we’re super happy it all came together at the end.”

Slated to open later this fall, the new Eight Row Flint will feature many of the same elements that have made the original location so successful. That includes an extensive selection of American whiskey, including Weber’s beloved single barrel selections, agave cocktails such as their many Ranch Water variations, and tacos served inside tortillas made with nixtamalized corn masa.

Three Eight Row veterans will lead the new project. Heights general manager Christina Ramey will be promoted to concept manager over both locations, and current Heights assistant general manager Christian Garza will fill the general manager role at the new bar. Chef Marcelo Garcia, who has been with Agricole for almost 10 years, will serve as executive chef for both locations.

Compared to the Heights location, the East End space has some distinct features. First, it has a full kitchen, which will allow Garcia to introduce some new dishes that he couldn't serve from the original location's food truck. Secondly, it has a rooftop patio with a view of the downtown skyline. Weber says Agricole plans to apply for permits that will allow for the installation of covers on the patio to give it all-weather utility. Interior changes will help the space feel more like Eight Row Flint.

“We’re not recreating the wheel,” Weber says. “We’ve got seven years of great market research that are things we know work. We’ll massage that to be appropriate to the East End. It’s a new neighborhood for us.”

Part of adapting to the neighborhood will be figuring out a way to utilize its proximity to the METRORail to make Eight Row a pre and post-game destination for Astros and Dynamo fans. Beyond that, the bar’s patrons will help shape its direction.

“We’re excited to see how it evolves,” Weber says. “I think they’ll have two distinct personalities, just because of the personality of the neighborhood.”

The next few months are shaping up to be a busy time for Agricole. In addition to expanding Eight Row, the group will soon open EZ's Liquor Lounge, a retro-inspired bar with ice cold cocktails, next to Coltivare.