Sexy and swanky 1920s speakeasy-style lounge stirs up late-night fun in Montrose

night and daisy

Daisy Buchanan Lounge Tongue in Cheek
The Tongue in Cheek. Photo courtesy of Daisy Buchanan Lounge
Daisy Buchanan Lounge Not-a-Colada
The Not-a-Colada. Photo courtesy of Daisy Buchanan Lounge
Daisy Buchanan Lounge Bull in a China Shop
Bull in a China Shop. Photo courtesy of Daisy Buchanan Lounge
Daisy Buchanan Lounge Old Faux'shioned
The Old Faux'shioned. Photo courtesy of Daisy Buchanan Lounge
Daisy Buchanan Lounge Prescription Pop
Presciption Pop. Photo courtesy of Daisy Buchanan Lounge
In American literary icon F. Scott Fitzgerald’s canon, the Great Jay Gatsby and his beloved Daisy Buchanan are inexorably linked.

Little wonder, then, that the hip Montrose Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse’s adjacent, posh and swanky lounge has been christened Daisy Buchanan Lounge — named after the love of Gatsby’s life.

True to the title, Daisy Buchanan (4321 Montrose Blvd.) offers a sexy, sultry, softer speakeasy counter to the alpha male swagger of Gatsby Steakhouse. The lounge promises to be  hub of indulgent late-night dining, offering up live music and classically influenced cocktails.

“This is a place where you can bring together the best elements of large steakhouses and the attention to detail typically found in smaller more intimate establishments — in a fun and somewhat sophisticated setting,” Luis Rodriguez, lounge general manager, tells CultureMap. “We're trying to bring sexy back. We have a well-heeled, good-looking, laid-back scene, and opulence and attention to detail are paramount to us.”

Speaking of opulence, inside reveals stylish black and gold décor and marble accents from red leather banquets, all lit by glistening chandeliers. Two eye catchers are the one-of-a-kind antique bar and baby grand piano; look for classic jazz and swing to fill the room Tuesday through Saturday from 7 pm  to 10 pm — with an even later scene that would surely inspire Gatsby to raise a glass

Guests can sidle up to a 13-seat bar in the 52-seat lounge and enjoy a Roaring ’20s selection of spirits, wine and beer.

Mixologist Rigo Aranguren, formerly of Mastro’s Steakhouse and Pass & Provisions, developed  signature summer cocktails such as Not-a-Colada (Appleton Estate rum, pineapple Demerara syrup, lime juice and Campari); Tongue in  Cheek (The Botanist gin, lemon, Cocchi Rosa syrup and Segura Viudas Cava); and Prescription Pop (Rittenhouse rye whiskey, Bar Spoons Dr. Pepper syrup, cherry bitters and Angostura bitters).

Late-nite diners can feast on sumptuous offerings including chef Erick Anaya’s Deluxe Deviled Eggs, Maple Glazed Bacon, a 16-ounce Delmonico steak, and a 14-ounce New  York Strip. 

For more information, email gatsbyinfo@gatsbysteakhouse.com, call 713-393-7282 or follow along on Instagram.

