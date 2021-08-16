Iconic Houston steakhouse to relocate from familiar home to downtown digs

One of Houston's oldest steakhouses will soon have a new home. The Palm will close its current location on Westheimer and relocate to a new home downtown.

As CultureMap has previously reported, Landry's, Inc. will open a new Palm in the former III Forks space at 1201 Fannin St. Originally, that looked to be a second location of the New York-based restaurant; instead, the downtown outpost will be Houston's only Palm.

A representative for Landry's, Inc, the Houston-based hospitality juggernaut that acquired The Palm in 2019, tells CultureMap that the current location will not close until the new restaurant is ready. Work is already underway on the downtown location, which is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year. Landry's only expects a one-week gap between closing the original location and opening the new one.

The Palm's current location on Westheimer opened in 1978 and underwent a $5 million revamp in 2013. Founded in New York in 1926, The Palm distinguishes itself from other steakhouses with a menu that includes Italian-American dishes such as veal parmigiana, as well as giant lobsters from the East Coast.

Adding The Palm to downtown will give Landry's three high-end steakhouses in the central business district, including Morton's and Vic & Anthony's. Other upscale steak options nearby include Pappas Bros., Guard and Grace, and Toro Toro, a Latin-inspired steakhouse from chef Richard Sandoval that will open in the Four Seasons hotel later this year.