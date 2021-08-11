Celebrity-backed, upscale miniature golf concept rolls into Sawyer Yards

A high-style, celebrity-backed miniature golf course is coming to Sawyer Yards. Puttery, described as a “competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience,” is scheduled to open by the end of 2021.

Developed by Dallas-based Drive Shack in partnership with golf star Rory McIlroy, Puttery aims to elevate playing miniature golf experience with a lively environment and technology that keeps score for players. The 23,000-square-foot, two-story Houston location will feature four, nine-hole courses along with multiple bars and DJs to keep the party going.

“Puttery is an immersive, unique, and one-of-a-kind entertainment golf experience – it is an exciting and logical partnership for me and my investment group,” McIlroy said in a statement. “I have been collaborating with the Drive Shack team for more than two years on Puttery and have remained engaged throughout its entire evolution.”

In addition to golf, Puttery touts a full range of food and craft cocktails that are designed to provide adults with a full evening of entertainment. Houston will be the venue's fifth market, joining Dallas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; and Miami.

“This isn’t your typical night at the mini-golf course. Puttery will offer Houstonians and visitors an experience unlike any other,” Drive Shack Inc. president and CEO Hana Khouri said. “We’re looking forward to bringing Puttery to the area and setting the tone for strategic and rapid growth ahead.”

Upscale miniature golf experiences look poised to become the next entertainment trend. Puttshack, a concept similar to Puttery, announced last month that it will open downtown in the Shops at Houston Center in later 2022.