Sophisticated new spin on mini-golf rolls into downtown with cool tech and adult fun

A sophisticated spin on miniature golf will open in downtown next year. Puttshack is coming to the Shops at Houston Center.

Unlike standard miniature golf courses, Puttshack adds both technology and a high energy, nightclub-style atmosphere to the experience. The venue's "Trackball" records each person's score, eliminating the need for pencil and paper — and making it harder to cheat.

In addition to balls that keep score, Puttshack will offer four, nine-hole courses with over the top designs that add interactive elements beyond the typical windmills or water hazards. Design elements like the "Supertube" make it easier to score a hole-in-one.

“Houston is a booming, top priority market for us, and we are very excited to be an anchor tenant in the Shops at Houston Center,” Puttshack CEO Joe Vrankin said in a statement. “We can’t wait to bring the Puttshack experience to Texas and continue to expand our presence in dynamic, energetic communities across the entire U.S.”

In addition to miniature golf, Puttshack offers a full range of food and drinks, including cocktails, beer, and wine. Food options include lots of shareable plates, salads, burgers, and more.

Choosing the Shops at Houston Center puts Puttshack in a prime location near other downtown attractions such as Discovery Green, the Toyota Center, and the House of Blues. The 26,000-square-foot venue is expected to open in late 2022.

First opened in London, Puttshack made its U.S. debut earlier this year in Atlanta. In addition to Houston, the company has announced plans to open in Nashville, Tennessee; Miami; Boston; and a suburb of Chicago.