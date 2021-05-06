Tiger-Woods designed mini golf entertainment complex swings into Katy

Miniature golf lovers in Katy can soon tee up at a Tiger Woods-designed course. PopStroke, the Florida-based golf entertainment will open its first Texas facility at Katy Grand, NewQuest Properties (which developed Katy Grand) announced.

Set to launch in summer 2022 on a 3.2-acre tract, PopStroke serves up an experiential, family-driven concept featuring two 18-hole courses created by Woods’ TGR Design team, offering competitive challenges for experienced golfers and the less-skilled shooters.

The new destination also boasts a full-service, 8,000-square-foot restaurant, a bar with signature cocktails and craft beers, a premium ice cream parlor, outdoor games, and a playground.

Techies will enjoy a customizable mobile app for delivering orders to any spot on the course. Meanwhile, scores will be showcased on a digital scoreboard and members can enroll in a rewards program. A commemorative e6 golf ball from Bridgestone Golf (Woods' preferred manufacturer) is another perk.

PopStroke currently operates properties in Port Saint Lucie and Fort Myers, Florida. The company is also expanding to Florida cities Sarasota, Orlando, Tampa, and Delray Beach — as well as Glendale and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Katy Grand’s selection for PopStroke’s first Lone Star State comes as the area’s population has spiked some 47 percent in recent years, a press release notes. The average household income is $123,000 per year in the five-mile trade area, and the University of Houston and Houston Community College plan to develop large campuses adjacent to NewQuest’s site.

This new golf complex joins an anchor lineup with a 19-screen Cinemark theater and six-level, 1,727-space Metropark garage. Sports fans can get their minigolf on at PopStroke, then head to the bustling Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, the massive venue with high-speed carts, half-mile European-style track, zip line, arcade, and three restaurants.

“PopStroke is the most innovative family-oriented golf concept in today’s entertainment category,” said Jeff Hayes, managing partner of NewQuest's land and tenant advisory services, in a statement. “Choosing Katy Grand for its flagship location in Texas is an incredible honor.”