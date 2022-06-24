Dallas-based soufflé restaurant rises in bustling Woodlands development

A beloved Dallas restaurant will make its return to the Houston area with a new location in The Woodlands. Rise Soufflé expects to open in the Creekside Park West shopping center in early 2023.

Described by founder Hedda Dowd as serving an "egg in celebratory form," Rise offers more than a dozen sweet and savory soufflés alongside salads, sandwiches, and signature items like marshmallow soup (carrot and tomato bisque with mini goat cheese soufflés). Thoughtful touches like a tableside cheese cart and an interior decorated with French antiques made it appealing for both weeknight dinners and more celebratory meals.

“We are very excited to bring our concept to The Woodlands," CEO Chris Florczak said in a statement. "Rise Soufflé offers the finer parts of dining, while being a quaint and relaxed atmosphere. We want guests to relax and enjoy delicious food with great conversation around the table in an approachable setting."

Joining locations in Dallas and Fort Worth, the new Rise will include a dog-friendly, climate-controlled patio. It will be part of a shopping center that also includes Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Baja Sur Fresh-Mex and Tequila Bar, Press Waffle Co., and others. Adding Rise means Creekside Park West is now 90-percent leased, according to a release.

"We chose The Woodlands for our newest location because it’s just a beautiful and one-of-a-kind community," Florczak added. "The Woodlands offers the perfect setting for great views from the patio. It is the ideal environment that we strive to provide for our guests. We look forward to our debut in The Woodlands and becoming a part of the community.”

Restaurant fans will recall that Rise had a store in the Galleria-area BLVD Place development from 2016-2020. It closed shortly before the pandemic, citing a lack of business.

Rise joins a growing movement of restaurants that are coming to The Woodlands. In the next several months, Phat Eatery, Bosscat Kitchen, and Kirby Ice House will open new locations there. Goode Co. recently debuted its new seafood restaurant, Goode Co. Fish Camp, in the prosperous suburb.