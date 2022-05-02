Goode Co.'s newest seafood restaurant makes a splash with big opening date in The Woodlands

The wait for The Woodlands' newest seafood restaurant ends tomorrow. Houston restaurateur Levi Goode will unveil his newest project, Goode Co. Fish Camp, this Tuesday, May 3.

Located in the former Goode Co. Barbeque space at 8865 Six Pines Dr., Goode Co. Fish Camp takes its inspiration from the Goode family's fishing cabin near San Luis Pass. Goode recalls trips there with his father, legendary Houston culinary figure Jim Goode, to fish for redfish, speckled trout, and flounder along the shores of Christmas Bay.

"Our trips there together and with family and friends solidified my love for the excitement of the catch and the ritual of coming together to prepare and enjoy a hard-earned meal," Goode said in a statement. "At the restaurant, we are keeping the fish camp vibe alive, one where oysters crack open as quickly as beer and fresh catch is enjoyed over tall tales."

Fish Camp represents an evolution of the Gulf Coast-inspired seafood dishes that the company serves at both locations of Goode Co. Seafood. Meals will typically start with oysters: raw, roasted, or served alongside shrimp, crab fingers, and the company's signature campechana in a seafood tower. Sandwich choices include seafood po' boys (grilled or fried catfish, oyster, or shrimp) along with a burger and an on-trend hot chicken sandwich.

Seafood lovers will find an extensive selection of entree choices, including wood-grilled fish camp steak, Texas-striped bass with salsa verde, and hearth-roasted yellowfin tuna with shrimp. A supplemental seasonal menu includes crawfish hand pies, Gulf blue crab mac and cheese, and Gulf crab and shrimp fettucine. For dessert, consider the restaurant's popular pecan pie along with Texas sheet cake, chocolate cream pie, or margarita pie (a twist on key lime).

One clear point of differentiation between Goode Co. Seafood and Fish Camp is behind the bar. The new restaurant features an extensive selection of cocktail that include both margaritas and punch by-the-glass or pitcher along with coastal classics like the daiquiri, pina colada, dark and stormy, and martini. The popular ranch water cocktail is served in draft form in a Topo Chico bottle. Craft beer and a tidy wine list are also available.

In terms of design, look for neon signs and framed photographs of coastal life by photographer Tim Romano. Other details include a marble-topped bar and a covered patio. All told, the restaurant seats 100 indoors with room for 82 on the dog-friendly patio.

Fish Camp isn't the company's only project under development. Last summer, Goode Co. announced that it will open a new restaurant in the former Down House space in the Heights. No details about the name or style of food have been released yet. The company recently reopened its barbecue restaurant in northwest Houston.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Goode Co. is known for its Texas-inspired fare. Its restaurants include Goode Co. Seafood, Goode Co. Barbeque, Tex-Mex restaurant Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina, and Armadillo Palace, a comfort food restaurant and live music venue.