Impressive Shark-Tank backed waffle restaurant opens in The Woodlands

A Shark Tank-backed restaurant returns to greater Houston this week. Press Waffle Co. will open a new location in The Woodlands at the Creekside Park West development ( 26435 Kuykendahl Rd.) this Friday, December 4.

Press specializes in authentic Liege waffles — dough-based waffles with a brioche-like texture, with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar in every bite. The dough makes them unique, resulting in a denser, thicker, and sweeter treat; most waffles are made from a batter.

The Woodlands location marks the debut of Press' new "‘café" model that expands the menu with milkshakes, waffle ice cream sandwiches, and a full range of coffee and espresso beverages supplied by Perks Beanery, a coffee shop in the Tomball area. Those who prefer to get the waffles to-go may utilize Press' recently introduced only ordering platform.

“The Woodlands is such a wonderful and tight-knit community,” co-founder Bryan Lewis said in a statement. “We are lucky to have local franchise partners like John and Tylor Kirby that share our desire to bring something truly special to The Woodlands.”

Lewis and his brother Caleb founded Press Waffle Co. as a food truck in Dallas in Dallas in 2016. Last year, Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran invested $300,000 for a 15-percent stake in the company. Press joined Corcoran's stable of food investments that includes lobster roll purveyor Cousins Maine Lobster, grilled cheese restaurant Tom + Chee, and popcorn company Pipcorn.

Currently, the company operates locations in food halls in Plano, Waco, and Oklahoma City; a kiosk at Houston's Baybrook Mall opened in 2018 but later shuttered. Future plans call for outposts in downtown Houston, Dallas, Little Rock, and St. Louis.

---

Teresa Gubbins contributed to this article.