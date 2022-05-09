Houston's whiskey-obsessed restaurant to open a spirited new locale in The Woodlands

Houston's most whiskey-obsessed restaurant will soon have a second home in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations will open a new location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space.

The approximately 5,000-square foot new location will seat 150 people inside and 100 on a covered patio that will feature an indoor-outdoor bar. Bosscat's signature whiskey room will be present in the new space along with 20-seat adjacent lounge. It's expected to open in the fall.

Founded in Newport Beach in 2014 by partners John “JT” Reed, Leslie Nguyen, and Vinnie Capizzi, Bosscat features a menu of over-the-top comfort food paired with an extensive selection of whiskey. With the ability to splurge on a pour of a rare spirit or simply have a beer and a shot at happy hour, Bosscat has drawn a devoted following at its Houston location, which opened near River Oaks District in 2017.

Chef Peter Petro's menu features creations such as shrimp and grits, pork belly poutine, and a decadent burger. The restaurant's over-the-top brunch creations make it a lively Sunday Funday spot.

“When we first came to Houston, we were excited about not only the opportunities inside the Loop, but also the opportunities that existed in the surrounding areas,” Reed said in a statement. “We very early on identified The Woodlands as an excellent market for a second Bosscat location. Having lived and worked in Houston for the last five years, I’ve seen the tremendous growth that continues to happen in The Woodlands and Spring areas. We are so lucky to have found a home on Market Street that gives us the ability to continue to grow our brand and meet the demands of the locals in that area.”

Daily Dose Hospitality, the restaurant group behind the restaurant, will also open its sister concept Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar across the street from Houston's original Bosscat later this summer. The Japanese-inspired restaurant will feature small plates created by chef Gary Ly, best known locally for his work at both Underbelly and 93' Til.

Bosscat Kitchen is only the latest Houston restaurant to open in The Woodlands. In December, Tilman Fertitta opened his luxurious steak and seafood concept Mastro's Ocean Club in the former Grotto space. Ultra-popular patio bar Kirby Ice House will open its third Houston-area location near the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion later this year.