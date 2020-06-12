Massive early morning explosion rocks Third Ward bar and restaurant

An explosion at Bar 5015 rocked Third Ward the early morning of Friday, June 12. Witnesses reported hearing the blast at approximately 4:45 am, CultureMap content partner ABC13 reports.

The Houston Police Department tweeted that there have been no reports of injuries from the event, which scattered debris approximately 100-feet from the bar and shattered windows in nearby buildings such as Alfreda's Soul Food. Authorities have yet to determine what caused the explosion.

Bar 5015 recently reopened for business under new ownership after closing last year. Owner Steve Rogers made a number of improvements to the property, including an extensive interior remodel and expanding the patio. The bar is best known for its lively Sunday brunch but also offered food such as crawfish and steak night.

CultureMap has contacted the bar's representative for more information about the explosion and will update this article when they respond.