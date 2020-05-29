Sunday funday favorite bar shakes up a super comeback in Third Ward

Third Ward’s favorite Sunday funday spot has reopened. Bar 5015 is once again serving patrons.

Steve Rogers, the bar’s new owner, tells CultureMap he has a clear vision for Bar 5015’s place in Houston’s dining scene. Essentially, he sees it as a neighborhood spot that caters to professionals looking for a relaxing place to grab a drink and a bite to eat.

“We want to focus on customer service and getting to know our customers; pouring a nice, strong drink; and keeping everything consistent,” Rogers says. “We’re in there making sure the building is looking good and smelling good. We’re focused on the details to make sure our customers keep coming back.”

Rogers, who is also a partner in popular sports bar Prospect Park and the very successful Turkey Leg Hut, led a comprehensive renovation of the property after he took it over last summer. Upgrades include more bars and an expanded patio that Rogers thinks will be particularly appealing as more people choose to dine outside during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think what we did with the patio outside is pretty perfect,” he says. “With COVID-19, I think outdoor dining space is going to be crucial to any restaurants or bar moving forward. People want to be outdoors; I’m grateful we have plenty of space for outdoor seating.”

Rogers shares a name, but not a spelling, with Marvel superhero Captain America. He says that didn’t influence his decision to adorn the walls with images taken from comic books, but the eye-catching graphics of black superheroes like Black Panther and Luke Cage certainly set the design apart.

“I started thinking about the area, the Third Ward [and] the black community,” Rogers says. “I was thinking about ‘strength’ and ‘strong.’ I came up with this whole black superhero thing.”

That theme extends to the cocktails, which were created by veteran Houston bartender Ryan Perry (Lotti Dotti, Moving Sidewalk, etc.). Rogers names the Foxy Brown as his favorite; it’s a margarita variation that features Don Julio reposado tequila and a chipotle-pineapple-honey cordial.

Rogers is working with his colleagues at Prospect Park to build up Bar 5015’s food menu. For now, it includes wings, burgers, and crawfish, which have been a hit with customers. Sunday brunch features three entrees: oxtail and grits, shrimp and grits, and chicken and waffles. Tuesday’s steak night special features a 12-ounce steak with lobster tail, two sides, and frozen margarita for $30.

Food and drinks are discounted during happy hour, which takes places Tuesday - Saturday from 4 - 7 pm; the offers include $4 wells, import beers, and wines by-the-glass, as well as $3 domestic beers and $5 frozen cocktails.

Rogers says things are off to a strong start. The brunch specials have been selling out, and Bar 5015 has become a popular destination for people biking through the neighborhood.

“It’s been a really great response, great feedback,” he says.