Las Vegas ramen restaurant stirs up hot opening in The Heights

Shokku Ramen Shinigami Challenge
Diners only have eight minutes to complete the Shinigami challenge. Courtesy of Shokku Ramen
Shokku Ramen drowning gyoza
Drowning gyoza come with kazi yuzu ponzu sauce. Courtesy of Shokku Ramen
Shokku Ramen miso ramen
Miso ramen. Courtesy of Shokku Ramen
A Las Vegas-based restaurant will make its debut this weekend. Shokku Ramen begins a weeklong soft opening this Friday, June 4 with a grand opening scheduled for Friday, June 11.

Located in the former BCK space at 933 Studewood St., Shokku features dishes created by chef Louross Edralin, who was a contestant on season four of the Gordon Ramsay competition show Hell's Kitchen. Shokku offers a fusion approach to its noodle soups with dishes such as a surf and turf bowl with fried soft shell crab and steak, and a new BBQ Brisket ramen with brisket, fries, pickles, house-pickled onions, and barbecue spices.

Diners also have the option to build-their-own bowls by choosing from six different broths, four different proteins, and a wide array of toppings and spices. Non-soup options include shareable appetizers such as gyoza and kaarage as well as fried rice.

Shokku is perhaps best known for its Shinigami Challenge, a triple-sized bowl of ramen that packs a whopping 4 million Scoville units of heat. Diners who finish the bowl in eight minutes receive the $50 dish for free and get their photo on the restaurant's "Wall of Warriors."

Although the Houston location aspires to replicate the Vegas outpost's 24-hour operations, it will only be open for dinner (5-11 pm) initially with lunch service to follow later this summer, according to a press release.

To celebrate its opening, Shokku will serve free ramen to all diners on June 4. Those who attend the soft opening from June 5-10 will receive 25 percent off their meals with 50 percent off for the grand opening on June 11. 

Shokku's arrival comes on the heels of the opening of Rakkan Ramen, a California-based restaurant that's in the M-K-T Heights development. Other nearby ramen-yas include Jinya Ramen in the Heights Waterworks development, Samurai Ramen at I-10 and Durham Dr., and Ninja Ramen on Washington Ave. 

