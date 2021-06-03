Las Vegas ramen restaurant stirs up hot opening in The Heights

A Las Vegas-based restaurant will make its debut this weekend. Shokku Ramen begins a weeklong soft opening this Friday, June 4 with a grand opening scheduled for Friday, June 11.

Located in the former BCK space at 933 Studewood St., Shokku features dishes created by chef Louross Edralin, who was a contestant on season four of the Gordon Ramsay competition show Hell's Kitchen. Shokku offers a fusion approach to its noodle soups with dishes such as a surf and turf bowl with fried soft shell crab and steak, and a new BBQ Brisket ramen with brisket, fries, pickles, house-pickled onions, and barbecue spices.

Diners also have the option to build-their-own bowls by choosing from six different broths, four different proteins, and a wide array of toppings and spices. Non-soup options include shareable appetizers such as gyoza and kaarage as well as fried rice.

Shokku is perhaps best known for its Shinigami Challenge, a triple-sized bowl of ramen that packs a whopping 4 million Scoville units of heat. Diners who finish the bowl in eight minutes receive the $50 dish for free and get their photo on the restaurant's "Wall of Warriors."

Although the Houston location aspires to replicate the Vegas outpost's 24-hour operations, it will only be open for dinner (5-11 pm) initially with lunch service to follow later this summer, according to a press release.

To celebrate its opening, Shokku will serve free ramen to all diners on June 4. Those who attend the soft opening from June 5-10 will receive 25 percent off their meals with 50 percent off for the grand opening on June 11.

Shokku's arrival comes on the heels of the opening of Rakkan Ramen, a California-based restaurant that's in the M-K-T Heights development. Other nearby ramen-yas include Jinya Ramen in the Heights Waterworks development, Samurai Ramen at I-10 and Durham Dr., and Ninja Ramen on Washington Ave.