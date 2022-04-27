New Cajun-themed wings restaurant flies into Midtown's hottest mixed-use hub

Midtown's game-changing mixed-use development welcomes its newest restaurant this week. Stuff'd Wings will open its brick and mortar location this Friday, April 29 in the former Shipley Do-Nuts (401 Richmond Ave.) that's part of The Ion, Rice University's innovation focused project in the former Sears building.

First announced last year, the restaurant will be the first permanent location for Prisoria and Jarrod Rector's popular food truck. Founded in 2019, Stuff'd (or "STUFF'd" in the restaurant's branding) serves chicken wings stuffed with boudin, dirty rice, or mac and cheese. For dessert, try strawberry-banana pudding stuffed with Oreos or chocolate chips.

Operating a restaurant will allow the Rectors to expand their menu with new stuffings like broccoli cheese casserole and sides like Cajun fries that are topped with cheese, sriracha, ranch, and boudin. The restaurant will also feature Stuff'd's first ever brunch offerings: stuffed hash browns, maple bacon wings, and glazed funnel cake. Beer, wine, and sodas will be available.

“The journey to a permanent Stuff'd location in the Ion District is one that has a lot of personal significance for Prisoria and myself; she is really the reason why STUFF’d exists and why we are standing here about to expand the food truck into a brick and mortar,” Jarrod Rector said in a statement. “I can’t wait for first time guests to try our wings because I love seeing the look on each person’s face when they take that initial bite. Conversely, I am really excited for our regulars who have tried everything on the menu to be able to sink their teeth into the new items that we’ve been perfecting for some time now. It’s going to be like one big family reunion!”

Local firm Gin Design Group created the interior. Artist Jesse de Leon added an external mural.

To celebrate the opening, Stuff'd has partnered with local apparel designer Jailyn Noah for a limited run of t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants. Expect them to sell out quickly.

Stuff'd joins Common Bond On-The-Go as part of The Ion campus. In the months to come, the property will add three more bars and restaurants: Late August, an Afro-Asian restaurant from Top Chef finalist Dawn Burrell and Lucille's chef-owner Chris Williams; The Lymbar, a bar-forward, small plates concept from chef David Cordua; and Second Draught, a craft beer bar from the owners of Baileson Brewing Company.

“Jarrod and Prisoria represent everything that the District stands for as local entrepreneurs who are bringing their creative passion, ingenuity and determination together to cultivate an innovative experience that will be celebrated by the entire community,” Bryson Grover, investment manager for direct real estate at Rice Management Company, added.