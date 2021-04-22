Heights comfort restaurant gives way to new Las Vegas ramen spot

A prime restaurant location in The Heights will be trading burgers for ramen. BCK will close on April 30, its owners announced; the comfort food restaurant opened by the team behind Bosscat Kitchen will be replaced by the first Houston location of Las Vegas noodle destination Shokku Ramen.

Originally opened in 2018 in the former Glass Wall space, BCK offered nostalgic fare inspired by childhood favorites such as SpaghettiOs, shrimp and grits, and cheeseburgers. When that didn't catch on, it pivoted to different menus that focused on burgers, tacos, and wings. It also served as a Houston outpost for co-owner Leslie Nguyen's Miss Mini Donuts side hustle.

In a release, BCK co-owner John "J.T." Reed cited the landlord's unwillingness to renegotiate terms as the reason he and his partners sought a replacement tenant.

“BCK was a labor of love,” Reed said. “We made mistakes, but we learned a lot along the way. We are grateful to our landlord and to the local community for all of the support over the last three years. We’ll see you again soon.”

Shokku Ramen will add to The Heights' growing reputation as a home for a diverse range of Asian concepts that range from sushi hand roll bars to modern Filipino fare and two upcoming Korean steakhouses. The Las Vegas restaurant is known for its ultra spicy Shinigami ramen that delivers a ridiculous 4 million Scoville units of heat.

Meanwhile, Bosscat Kitchen's location near River Oaks District remains a popular destination for whiskey and comfort food. Plans to open a second location in Katy have been cancelled, but the company teased an imminent announcement of a new concept for the Bayou City. Could it be Ten Asian Bistro, the company's lively sushi and cocktail concept? Stay tuned.