New Orleans bar bringing Big Easy chill to Houston with 2 new locations

A New Orleans-based bar devoted to frozen cocktails is expanding its presence in the Houston area. Fat Tuesday recently opened a new location in Katy (6841 N Fry Rd.) and will soon follow with another west of the Galleria (8366 Westheimer Rd.).

Known for its to-go service that includes drive-thrus, the bar serves frozen daiquiris and other drinks in sizes ranging from individual servings to a whole gallon. Fat Tuesday serves 18 neon-colored flavors that include hurricane, piña colada, strawberry, bellini, and margarita. Patrons can combine flavors such as the Miami Vice (strawberry and piña colada) or the Pimp Juice (hurricane and mango).

Franchisees Andrew Alvis and Clark Heebe bring experiences in real estates and restaurants to the project. Alvis is the managing partner for CBD coffee shop Grinders Coffee Bar and Wild, a cafe in The Heights that offers coffee, cocktails, and CBD.

The new locations join an existing outpost that the duo opened in Richmond at 23550 Farm to Market 1093. Overall, they plan to six more this year, including a bar in The Heights, according to a release. Currently, the company has about 40 locations nationwide in cities such as New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Miami.

“We are excited to continue the growth of Fat Tuesday in the greater Houston area,” Alvis said in a statement. “My partners and I love the fun concept and know that Houstonians will enjoy visiting.”